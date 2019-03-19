Airgas, an Air Liquide Company, Completes the Acquisition of Tech Air

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces that Airgas has completed the
acquisition of TA Corporate Holdings, Inc. (“Tech Air”), a large
independent distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies serving
various geographies in the United States. This transaction enables
Airgas to further strengthen its network in the United States with a
complementary footprint to better serve customers while generating
significant efficiencies.
With the completion of this acquisition announced on February 6 of this
year, Airgas will further strengthen its distribution network, enabling
more proximity to local customers. Leveraging Air Liquide’s integrated
model, the acquisition will deliver significant efficiencies. Moreover,
customers will benefit from an expanded offering as well as a wider
distribution network and a leading digital platform. Over the years,
Airgas has successfully acquired and integrated companies’ operations
and associates to create an industry-leading distribution network in the
U.S. serving a variety of customers safely and reliably.
Founded in 1935, Tech Air is a major distributor of industrial, medical
and specialty packaged gases, welding equipment, and supplies. Serving
more than 45,000 customers, the company, comprises approximately
550 employees and has annual revenues of approximately 190 million US
dollars1. Tech Air operates 50 locations in California,
Texas, the Northeast and Southeast. Airgas acquired Tech Air from CI
Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, and Tech Air
management.
Pascal Vinet, Chief Executive Officer of Airgas, Inc. and Air Liquide
Executive Committee Member, commented: “The completion of the
acquisition of Tech Air is an important milestone in Airgas'
development. Tech Air’s highly professional teams and complementary
distribution network will be strong assets to efficiently serve our
customers. We welcome our new Tech Air colleagues to Airgas and the Air
Liquide family and now begin the integration process.”
Airgas
Airgas, an Air Liquide
company, is the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and
specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the
largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier
of ammonia products and process chemicals.
Dedicated to improving
the performance of its more than 1 million customers, Airgas safely and
reliably provides products, services and expertise through its more than
18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, robust e-Business platform, and
Airgas Total Access® telesales channel. As an Air Liquide company, a
world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health,
Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry
leading technology and innovations.
For more information: www.airgas.com
----------
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000
employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients.
Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life,
matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and
have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in
1902.
Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long
term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
1 Estimated pro forma for recent acquisitions
www.airliquide.com
Follow
us on Twitter @airliquidegroup
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005668/en/