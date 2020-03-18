Airline, Hotel Shares Plunge on Disappointing Rescue Plan -- Update

By Alison Sider in Chicago and Ted Mann in Washington

Airline shares fell sharply Wednesday after the Trump Administration proposed providing assistance to the struggling industry in loans, rather than the direct cash infusion companies had requested.

Shares of major hotel chains including Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Marriott International Inc. also tumbled, down 19% and 15%, respectively, Wednesday, as the administration offered a much smaller rescue plan than the companies had discussed with President Trump one day earlier.

The administration proposal includes $50 billion for a lending facility to support the airline industry, loans that would include requirements for specified continuation of service and limits on executive compensation until the loans are repaid.

Airlines this week had proposed a $50 billion assistance package but had asked for half of that to be paid in direct grants to provide the cash many carriers need right away.

"We cannot afford to wait long for assistance -- governmental relief plus the signal it sends to the markets would be critical in getting several carriers through that near-term potential valley of death to make it to the end of the year," Airlines for America, a trade group, said Monday.

A spokeswoman for the group said Wednesday that the airlines are grateful for the administration's support.

"This crisis has caused devastating economic harm to a previously robust, healthy industry," she said.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. tumbled 30%. Delta Air Lines Inc. lost 26%, and American Airlines Group Inc. fell 25%.

The administration's plan was similar to a proposal Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had previewed days earlier for Senate Republicans, who at the time shot it down, arguing that a more aggressive plan with direct grants for airlines was needed, according to a person involved in the talks.

But the ground has shifted, this person said, with many in the Republican caucus saying that the need for aid was too broad to permit cash grants, and instead favoring a program of loans.

"There is no straight-face justification to give no-strings-attached cash to an industry that had the chance to use massive profits and tax cuts to build a rainy day fund, but instead used the money to pad investor returns and executive pay," said Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) in a tweet.

The industry plan outlined Monday met with some resistance from Democratic lawmakers, who argued that it should come with requirements that airlines take more consumer-friendly measures, and that it contain provisions blocking future share buybacks or executive-pay increases.

Mr. Trump said Wednesday that airlines would be "number one" to receive government relief. He spoke by phone with top executives from several carriers.

"They went from being extremely happy to being people that are running companies that are going to need some help. And we'll help them," Mr. Trump said.

Airlines have been trying to bolster liquidity in recent weeks by drawing down credit facilities and taking out new loans. JetBlue Airways Corp. on Wednesday said it had fully drawn down a recently secured $1 billion credit line to cover its expenses as the coronavirus pandemic roils travel and tourism.

"This is not free money," Chief Executive Robin Hayes and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty said in a message to its employees made public Wednesday. "It's a band-aid solution that holds us over and we have to pay it back with interest."

Carriers have announced increasingly severe cutbacks in service as the crisis deepens.

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that its March revenue is on track to drop by $2 billion compared with the same month a year ago, and that it would cut capacity by 70% until demand recovers. The airline said 10,000 employees had so far volunteered to take unpaid leaves of absence.

"We are having constructive discussions with the White House and Congress, and remain optimistic that our industry will receive support to help address this crisis," Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a message to employees Wednesday. "That said, we have to continue to take all necessary self-help measures. Cash preservation remains our top financial priority right now."

The Treasury plan would also offer $150 billion in secured lending and loan guarantees to other industries affected by the virus, including hotels and casinos. A day earlier, trade groups said a much larger infusion of aid would be needed to prevent as many as half the hotels in the country from closing.

The hotel industry had called for $150 billion in direct cash grants for hotels and casinos, and an additional $100 billion for related businesses in the tourism and travel sectors, like rental-car companies and convention suppliers.

Some hotel owners may be able to use secured loans to service debt during a shutdown, said Chip Rogers, chief executive of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, but those businesses won't be able to avoid widespread layoffs without direct grants of cash.

"You have to ask yourself, 'Why would I take out a loan to pay an employee who's not working, because there's no work to do, when I can't even pay back the loan I have right now?'" he said. "That's going to have to be some kind of direct assistance."

