Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airline SAS asks employees to take a 20% pay cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:14pm EDT

Airline SAS has invited unions to discuss a 20% work and pay cut for all employees as it fights to mitigate the effects of a slump in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday.

The company's management had agreed to reduce their own salaries by 20% while continuing to work full time, a company spokeswoman said.

The news was initially reported by Norwegian business daily DN which cited an email sent internally at the carrier.

SAS, which is part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, last week said it was pursuing a number of measures to cut costs including a hiring freeze and reduced spending on personnel in response to a big drop in demand.

It said at the time measures related to personnel expenses may include temporary layoffs, voluntary leave, early retirement or other initiatives. Like other airlines, SAS is also reducing capacity, and has dropped its full-year guidance.

Airlines around the world on Tuesday sank deeper into crisis as the worsening epidemic and Italy's lockdown hammered passenger numbers, forced the cancellation of thousands of flights and led to the delaying of plane orders.

SAS has suspended flights to northern Italy but not to Rome.

Nordic rival Norwegian Air on Tuesday said it would lay off staff and cut around 3,000 flights.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty and Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51pGoldman Sachs is 'very open' to acquisitions - CFO
RE
03:48pMexico seeks to mediate Russia, Saudi Arabia oil spat, minister says
RE
03:43pFidelity names veteran Maggie Serravalli as CFO
RE
03:36pOil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers
RE
03:32pMorgan Stanley confirms New York employee tests positive for coronavirus
RE
03:29pWells Fargo CEO tells Congress bank has doubled down on regulatory issues
RE
03:28pStocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout
RE
03:28pStocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout
RE
03:27pStocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout
RE
03:23pOil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China urges Tesla to keep products consistent as buyers complain about computers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group