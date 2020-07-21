Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airlines Financial Monitor - June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Airlines Financial Monitor

May-June 2020

Key points

  • Initial Q2 2020 financial results indicate that the airline industry will post its worst quarterly financial performance, extending the losses in Q1 2020, as COVID-19 became widespread across all regions. Although airlines immediately imposed stringent cost cutting measures to preserve cash and limit the impact of unprecedented revenue loss, the industry continues to face falling cash balances.
  • The global airline share price index rose in June led by North American airline shares. However, the year-to-date performance of the global airline index lags wider equity markets as travel demand is expected to be soft for a prolonged time.
  • Oil and jet fuel prices continue to move up following the rebound in June with the support of supply cuts from the OPEC+ nations but the recovery in oil demand is vulnerable as the economic recovery remains fragile so far.
  • In May, both passenger and cargo demand picked up from their record low levels in April. This trend is expected to persist for both in June as countries ease lockdown measures. The use of vouchers as the industry restarts is limiting the extent to which recovering travel demand reduces airline cash burn.

Financial indicators

Airline shares hit harder than wider equity index in the first half of the year

The global airline share price index lifted in June. The North American airline index was the driver as the gradual recovery of demand and cost-cutting measures was anticipated to halt the cash burn of some airlines in this region by the end of the year. However, the optimism reversed later in the month amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

On the other hand, after rising sharply in May, European airline shares declined as investors remain sceptical about long-term travel outlook. Similarly, Asia-Pacific airline shares declined even though the recapitalization of some airlines and governmental support reduced liquidity concerns. Overall, in the first half of 2020, airline shares declined by more than the wider equity index as demand is expected to be soft for a prolonged time.

Profitability deteriorated across all regions

Our latest sample for Q1 2020 confirms the start of the severe negative impact of the pandemic on airline financials. Airlines in all regions, except for Latin America, posted negative EBIT. The net loss of the industry in one quarter approached the 2008 full year loss. As North and Latin America regions were affected by the pandemic towards the end of Q1, operating profitability declined to a lesser extent compared to other regions.

Initial Q2 data from North American carriers reflect that the adverse impact of COVID-19 had been greater than in Q1. Although cost cutting measures helped the bottom-line by partially offsetting revenue loss, Q2 results are expected to show further deterioration as all regions have been affected by groundings and travel restrictions for the entire quarter.

1

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Industry-wide net cash outflow in Q1 2020

The latest 1Q20 sample of 50 airlines shows that industry-wide net cash outflow from operating activities reached 3.6% of revenues. Although airlines were undertaking cost reduction and cash flow enhancing measures, these were not sufficient to cover the unprecedented decline in revenues.

Airlines have also reduced their planned full-year capital expenditures by renegotiating the delivery of aircraft and postponing any unessential investment, but capital expenditures increased to 23.0% of revenues with the plunge in revenues. Free cash flows plunged to a negative 26.6% of revenues in Q1.

As travel demand recovers, cash flow pressure is expected to ease. However, airlines offered vouchers to passengers when they grounded their fleet globally starting from mid-March. This helped airlines to limit their cash burn at that time and prevented bankruptcies. However, with the restart of the industry, passengers have started to use these vouchers for their travel, which is not supportive for cash generation. Moreover, as travel demand is not expected to return to pre- crisis levels quickly, airlines expect to continue burning cash at least until the end of this year.

Fuel costs

Oil and jet fuel prices ticked up

Oil and jet fuel prices inched higher in July following the rebound from the dip in June. While supply cuts of OPEC+ continue to be supportive for oil prices, the recovery in oil demand is hampered by the surge in coronavirus cases, especially in the United States and Latin America.

The demand for jet fuel has also started to recover from the all-time low during lockdowns but it is still depressed and the margins of refinery plants are squeezed as there is an over-supply of capacity in the market.

The jet fuel crack spread turned to positive in June, but it is still well below levels compared to the pre-COVID period. At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is at US$43/bbl and the jet fuel price is at US$45/bbl.

Looking ahead, declining global oil inventories are expected to be supportive for prices. The Energy Information Administration raised its Brent crude price expectation by $4 to $41/bbl for the 2nd half of 2020, but it is still at low levels due to suppressed demand.

2

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Yields and premium revenues

Global base passenger yields decline amid widespread lockdowns

Global base passenger yields (in US$, excluding surcharges and ancillary revenues) contracted by 0.7%. month-on-month in May following an uptick in April.

However, the yield data during the lockdown period should be interpreted carefully as the number of tickets being sold declined dramatically and part of the sales were arising from repatriation flights.

Overall, the decline in premium yields was sharper than for the economy cabin and as a result global average passenger yields in US$ terms fell to be 3.4% below their level a year ago.

Premium class demand continues to decline faster than economy class demand

25

Within Asia

20

-%points)

15

Southern

Within Europe

Europe-

YTD*,

Africa

South Atlantic

10

North-South

America

(2020

5

Europe-Asia

economy

0

North And

minus

-5

Mid Pacific

Note: the size of each bubble is

growth

-10

Southwest

Middle East

share of industry-wide premium

proportional to each route's

Asia-

Europe-

North Atlantic

fare

revenues.

Pacific

-15

Premium

Premium passenger growth minus economy (2020 YTD*, %-points)

7

9

-15-13-11-9

-7

-5

-3

-1

1

3

5

Sources: IATA Economics, DIIO

* Up to April 2020

  • In the first four months of 2020, the share of premium-class passengers in all the international origin-destination traffic, declined to 4.9% from the 5.2% observed over the same period in 2019. Nevertheless, in the January-April 2020 period, premium cabin revenues represented 31.2% of total international revenues, up 0.2ppt compared to the same period of 2019.
  • While premium passenger traffic contracted faster than its economy counterpart in most of the regions, in the largest North Atlantic region it contracted more slowly. The Within Europe market posted the largest decline in economy fares (-9.6%) as airlines tried to stimulate demand. On the revenue side, the Within Asia market posted the largest outperformance of premium fares (+11%) vs. economy (-3.9%).

Demand

Both passenger and cargo demand picked up from record low levels

Air passenger demand picked up in May from its lowest point in the history of the series. While seasonally adjusted revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased month-on-month (MoM) by c.1% in May, RPKs were still 91% below their 2019 level. However, as countries, especially in the EU, began to relax restrictions, RPKs are expected to recover in June with the support of domestic and within region travel.

The rebound in air cargo demand was more visible in May compared to passenger demand. Seasonally adjusted industry CTKs lifted by 5.6% MoM. The increase in business confidence (PMI index) was supportive but the PMI index still remains in the area associated with a contraction in activity.

3

IATA Economics: www.iata.org/economics

Capacity

Passenger and cargo capacity diverged in May

In May, industry-wide available seat kilometres (ASKs) fell by 86% year-on-year, similar to the previous month (-87%). The equivalent seasonally adjusted (SA) measure (in the chart) contracted by c. 14% month-on- month.

In contrast to the passenger side, cargo capacity improved. SA ACTKs increased by more than 12% month-on-month. This stemmed mainly from the increase in belly cargo capacity. Nevertheless, industry- wide available cargo tonne kilometres (ACTKs) were 34.7% lower compared to their level in the same period of 2019.

Airlines continued to return aircraft into service in June

Airline Fleet Development

Change in operating fleet (a/c per month)

2800

35%

2300

30%

25%

1800

20%

1300

15%

800

10%

300

5%

0%

-200

-5%

-700

-13,020

-10%

-1200

-56.3%

-15%

2018

2019

2020

Storage activity

Deliveries

Other factors

% change in seats m-o-m

Source: Ascend

As the lockdown measures relaxed further in June, airlines continued to bring back aircraft from storage into service. An additional 4,109 aircraft re-joined the in-service fleet in the month. As a result, c. 40% of the aircraft taken into storage since the beginning of this year have returned to the fleet in the last two months. Total seat capacity improved by 32% compared to the previous month but was still 35% below the level of a year ago.

New aircraft deliveries were limited to 30 aircraft in June as airlines have been restricting their fleet investments following the COVID-19 crisis.

Passenger and cargo load factor trends diverged

% of ASKs

% of ACTKs

90%

66%

85%

80%

61%

75%

70%

56%

65%

60%

51%

55%

50%

Passenger load factor, seasonally adjusted

46%

45%

Cargo load factor, seasonally adjusted

40%

41%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: IATA Monthly Statistics

  • The industry-wide seasonally adjusted passenger load factor improved from the record-low level in April, rising 7.6ppts to 50.3% in May. As travel restrictions are being lifted, demand improved from historically low levels.
  • In contrast to the passenger market, the air cargo load factor declined moderately in May, from its all- time high level last month. The air cargo capacity crunch eased with the return of some of belly capacity. The industry-wide seasonally adjusted cargo load factor eased in month-on-month terms by 3.5 ppts. As airlines bring their passenger fleet back into service in the coming months, air cargo load factors can be expected to fall further.

IATA Economics

economics@iata.org

21st July 2020

Get the data

20-year passenger forecasts

IATA Economics Mobile App

Access data related to this briefing through

To find out more about our long-term passenger

100% free access to our analysis & briefing for

IATA's Monthly Statistics publication:

forecasts, and to sign up, visit:

iOS & Android devices. For more details or to

www.iata.org/monthly-traffic-statistics

www.iata.org/pax-forecast

download, see here:

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aGIVAUDAN AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04:21aACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS S A : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasury stock programmes
PU
04:21aADEVINTA : eBay Classifieds acquisition presentation material
PU
04:21aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2020
PU
04:20aEPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:18aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Oslo Børs - Quotes - Sold Out State
AQ
04:17aEIZO : DuraVision FDF2711W-IP Wins SIA New Product Showcase Video Surveillance Hardware and Accessories Award
AQ
04:16aKB FINANCIAL : 2020 1st Half Earnings Release
PU
04:16aCYCLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES (STOCK SYMBOL : XFLS) is an Experienced and Established Petroleum Energy Production Company Based in Canada
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : UK tax office widens probe into former GVC Turkish gambling unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group