Airlines Financial Monitor - June 2020

Airlines Financial Monitor May-June 2020 Key points

Initial Q2 2020 financial results indicate that the airline industry will post its worst quarterly financial performance, extending the losses in Q1 2020, as COVID-19 became widespread across all regions. Although airlines immediately imposed stringent cost cutting measures to preserve cash and limit the impact of unprecedented revenue loss, the industry continues to face falling cash balances.

COVID-19 became widespread across all regions. Although airlines immediately imposed stringent cost cutting measures to preserve cash and limit the impact of unprecedented revenue loss, the industry continues to face falling cash balances. The global airline share price index rose in June led by North American airline shares. However, the year-to-date performance of the global airline index lags wider equity markets as travel demand is expected to be soft for a prolonged time.

year-to-date performance of the global airline index lags wider equity markets as travel demand is expected to be soft for a prolonged time. Oil and jet fuel prices continue to move up following the rebound in June with the support of supply cuts from the OPEC+ nations but the recovery in oil demand is vulnerable as the economic recovery remains fragile so far.

In May, both passenger and cargo demand picked up from their record low levels in April. This trend is expected to persist for both in June as countries ease lockdown measures. The use of vouchers as the industry restarts is limiting the extent to which recovering travel demand reduces airline cash burn.

Financial indicators

Airline shares hit harder than wider equity index in the first half of the year

• The global airline share price index lifted in June. The North American airline index was the driver as the gradual recovery of demand and cost-cutting measures was anticipated to halt the cash burn of some airlines in this region by the end of the year. However, the optimism reversed later in the month amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

• On the other hand, after rising sharply in May, European airline shares declined as investors remain sceptical about long-term travel outlook. Similarly, Asia-Pacific airline shares declined even though the recapitalization of some airlines and governmental support reduced liquidity concerns. Overall, in the first half of 2020, airline shares declined by more than the wider equity index as demand is expected to be soft for a prolonged time.

Profitability deteriorated across all regions

• Our latest sample for Q1 2020 confirms the start of the severe negative impact of the pandemic on airline financials. Airlines in all regions, except for Latin America, posted negative EBIT. The net loss of the industry in one quarter approached the 2008 full year loss. As North and Latin America regions were affected by the pandemic towards the end of Q1, operating profitability declined to a lesser extent compared to other regions.

• Initial Q2 data from North American carriers reflect that the adverse impact of COVID-19 had been greater than in Q1. Although cost cutting measures helped the bottom-line by partially offsetting revenue loss, Q2 results are expected to show further deterioration as all regions have been affected by groundings and travel restrictions for the entire quarter.