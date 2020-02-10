Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the static display of aircrafts during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

Asian airlines face "drastic" cuts in their planned growth because of the coronavirus crisis, an industry group warned, adding gloom to an already depleted Singapore Airshow as more companies scaled back plans on Monday.

The Singapore Airshow from Feb. 11 to 16 is proceeding, but the exhibition centre is pockmarked with empty spaces that would have held displays from Chinese companies and others skipping the show because of the epidemic, which has killed more than 900 people.

More than 70 exhibitors, including major U.S. defence firms Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co have pulled out over concerns related to the new coronavirus.

Few deals are expected at the biennial event, where the epidemic has triggered new safety measures and cast a shadow over airline profits and demand for airplanes.

Before the coronavirus hit, the International Air Transport Association had expected passenger numbers to rise by 4% in 2020 and cargo traffic to be 2% higher.

"All bets are off in terms of traffic forecasts for this year," Andrew Herdman, the director general of the Association for Asia Pacific Airlines, said in an interview.

"If you look at the schedule cuts and the actual operations they have been cut by 50%, 60%, 70% within China. It is pretty drastic," he said.

The Pentagon reduced the size of its delegation to the air show, which had been set to include its chief weapons buyer, U.S. Undersecretary of Defence Ellen Lord, Reuters reported on Friday.

Singapore on Friday raised its alert level for the coronavirus outbreak to orange, the same level reached during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory System (SARS) pandemic, sparking panic buying at supermarkets across the island.

There are 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Singapore. The orange alert level advises organisers to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events and recommends precautions such as temperature screening and more frequent cleaning of common areas for those that do proceed.

Health experts, however, said they were concerned that temperature screening might not be effective, given reports the coronavirus could be spread by people without symptoms.

"Temperature screening is okay to pick up people already sick - and those people should not be coming to the show anyway - but doesn't pick up people incubating the virus," said John McBride, an infectious disease physician and professor at Australia's James Cook University.

SIA Engineering Company Ltd and GE Aviation on Monday said they had postponed plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new engine overhaul facility in Singapore on Tuesday until further notice because of the raised alert level.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries withdrew from the show late Sunday, citing concerns associated with the coronavirus.

The air show's organisers said on Sunday they were expecting more than 930 companies from 45 countries and 45,000 trade attendees - down from the 54,000 at the last show in 2018. They also plan to limit public attendance.

The lobbies of major hotels, usually bustling with attendees, were noticeably quiet.

A spokeswoman for the organisers on Monday declined to provide an update on numbers and why the air show was going ahead when many smaller associated events and briefings were being cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

Cancelling the show would lead to refunds running into the tens of millions of dollars, a source at one of the exhibitors told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Organiser Experia Events, partly owned by ST Engineering and government agencies, charges at least S$1,550 per square metre for space in the show's exhibition hall, according to its website.

That would equate to more than S$3 million ($2.16 million) for ST Engineering's booth, the show's largest at more than 2,000 square metres. ST Engineering is majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL].

Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam on Sunday said he could not comment on the financial terms of a cancellation.

"That is between us and the exhibitor," he told reporters.

($1 = 1.3896 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Tim Hepher. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Jamie Freed and Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.93% 12.83 Delayed Quote.14.96%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.05% 439.17 Delayed Quote.12.79%
MCBRIDE PLC -1.52% 65 Delayed Quote.-26.55%
ORANGE 0.24% 12.79 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
RAYTHEON 0.91% 230.61 Delayed Quote.4.95%
SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED -1.88% 2.61 End-of-day quote.-7.45%
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD -1.44% 4.11 End-of-day quote.3.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:05aNO PHONES, NO LEAKS : How Lagarde is making her mark on ECB
RE
01:19aAirbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aCoronavirus Helps Drive China's Consumer Prices to Highest Level in Over Eight Years
DJ
12:53aAirlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
RE
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
2ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
3China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
4IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group