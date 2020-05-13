Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airlines for America Air Transport Association o : A4A Applauds Approval of New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pathway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Number of Approved Pathways Grows to Seven

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 -Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, applauds the addition of a seventh annex to ASTM International's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) specification, D7566, which will further enable the use of SAF by the U.S. airlines.

'Even as the U.S. airlines work to address the COVID-19 crisis and aid in our national and global recovery, we remain committed to achieving our aggressive climate and sustainability goals. The increased production and use of sustainable fuels is a key pillar of our efforts,' said A4A Vice President for Environmental Affairs Nancy Young. 'The approval of this new pathway provides yet another avenue for the production of SAF. The more pathways there are, the more SAF that can be produced and ultimately provided to airlines for use in our aircraft.'

ASTM International, one of the largest standards-development organizations in the world, approved and published the new annex to D7566 with support from the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative® (CAAFI), which A4A co-founded in 2006. Annex A7 establishes criteria for the production and use of a type of synthesized paraffinic kerosene from hydroprocessed hydrocarbons, esters and fatty acids (HC-HEFA-SPK). The standard provides that HC-HEFA-SPK fuel, which was developed by IHI Corporation, may be blended at up to 10 percent by volume with conventional jet fuel. It represents the seventh approved pathway for the production of SAF. This fuel pathway was the first to receive expedited review under ASTM's 'fast track' review process and benefitted from guidance from a special clearinghouse established by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help guide SAF producers through the rigorous assessment and approval process.

'Although the U.S. airlines represent only 2 percent of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions inventory, we are committed to continuing to reduce that carbon footprint. A4A commends ASTM International, FAA, the airframe and engine manufacturers, the U.S. military, jet fuel producers and our entire CAAFI team for completing the review and approval of this new SAF pathway under rigorous expedited protocols. Advancing the commercialization and deployment of SAF will help the aviation industry meet its emissions reduction goals, while diversifying fuel supply and enhancing energy security,' said Young.

More information about the deployment of sustainable aviation fuel is available in A4A's SAF primer. And to learn about the U.S. airline industry's commitment to the environment, please visit AirlinesFlyGreen.com.

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.
Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Disclaimer

Airlines for America - Air Transport Association of America Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 18:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pItaly finally approves economic stimulus package in virus fight
RE
02:46pUber to require drivers, riders to wear masks around the world
RE
02:45pCommission wants new revenue sources in next EU budget
RE
02:39pOfficials Weigh Long-Term Coronavirus Plans as Restrictions Are Lifted -- 4th Update
DJ
02:37pWall Street falls on Powell's grim outlook
RE
02:35pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 13 May 2020
PU
02:35pBANCA D'ITALIA : List of information required for the assessment provided for under Article 32 of Regulation (EU) No 648/2012
PU
02:32pOil falls 3% despite surprise U.S. crude stock drawdown
RE
02:30pTesla, California county reach deal to reopen U.S. plant next week
RE
02:30pAIRLINES FOR AMERICA AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION O : A4A Applauds Approval of New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Pathway
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
3Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group