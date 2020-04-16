Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airlines must reach deal with unions on wage subsidies to be eligible for federal relief package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Canadian airlines must respect collective agreements and negotiate letters of understanding with unions to implement the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, says the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Canada's largest union is also calling on the federal government to make such a deal a pre-condition of eligibility to the federal airline relief package being developed to help companies to stay afloat in coming months.

'Right now, most Canadian airlines want to impose the terms of the 75 per cent wage subsidies on our members: no subsidy top-up, no benefits and no employer contribution to the pension plan,' said CUPENational President Mark Hancock. 'Some airlines are also circumventing unions and imposing arbitrary deadlines to force flight attendants to choose between the CEWSor the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.'

'Instead of violating our collective agreements, airlines should follow the example set by Flair Airlines. They have taken advantage of the wage subsidy program to rehire all laid-off flight attendants, but they're also paying them a 25 per cent top-up and benefits,' added Hancock.

Under the CEWS, Ottawa assumes 75 per cent of workers' wages, allowing Canadian airlines to bring thousands of flight attendants and other workers back onto the payroll, after they lost their jobs due to downsizing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'All Canadian airlines should take advantage of the wage subsidy program and negotiate a deal with their respective union,' said CUPENational Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury. 'It's a matter of equity and respect for our flight attendant members, who showed their professionalism during this crisis despite the risks to their own health.'

On top of the CEWS, CUPEreiterates that any federal relief for the airline industry must focus first and foremost on workers.

Last month, CUPEand other Canada's airline unions told the federal government that any relief package must be developed in consultation with, and have the consent of, the bargaining agents representing airline workers. The package should maintain and return employees to the payroll, protect collective bargaining rights, and come with legal guarantees that financial support from the government will go first to support workers' wages, salaries, and benefits.

CUPEand its allies were clear that this should not be a handout with no-strings-attached and expect that any public investment into the industry should result in a public stake in the company or companies involved.

Disclaimer

CUPE - Canadian Union of Public Employees published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 18:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFACEBOOK : to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes
AQ
03:03pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $65,000 in Local COVID-19 Relief Donations
BU
03:02pAperia Technologies Introduces Virtual Training Infrastructure, Enhances Fleet Support Amidst Global Pandemic
BU
03:01pAnalysis of COVID-19-Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (OVRM) Mirror Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in OVRMs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pWeissLaw LLP Reminds OPB, MINI, GCAP, and MEET Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:01pAir Ticket Sales by US Travel Agencies Decline in March
BU
03:01pWeissLaw LLP Reminds IOTS, DLPH, WLTW, and TCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:01pPUBLIX SUPER MARKETS : Charities Donates Another $1 Million to Feeding America Member Food Banks
BU
03:00pStarboard ends proxy fight at eBay, withdraws director nominations
RE
03:00pNYRSTAR : Publication of a transparency notification
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group