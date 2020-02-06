Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:22pm EST

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Below are details (in alphabetical order):

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS

** American Airlines - Jan. 31-March 27. Hong Kong service suspended Feb. 8-March 27.

** Air France - Said on Feb.6 it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March

** Air Seoul - The South Korean budget carrier suspended China flights from Jan. 28 until further notice.

** Air Tanzania - Tanzania's state-owned carrier, which had planned to begin charter flights to China in February, postponed its maiden flights.

** Austrian Airlines - until end February.

** British Airways - Jan. 29-Feb 29.

** Delta Airlines - Feb. 2-April 30

** Egyptair - Feb. 1 until further notice.

** El Al Israel Airlines - Jan. 30-March 25 following a health ministry directive.

** Finnair - Suspended all flights to China between Feb. 6-29, to Guangzhou between Feb. 5-March 29.

** Iberia Airlines - The Spanish carrier extended its suspension of flights from Madrid to Shanghai, its only route, from Feb. 29 until the end of April.

** Kenya Airways - Jan. 31 until further notice.

** KLM - Will extend its ban up to March 15

** Lion Air - All of February.

** Oman and Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state airline, both suspended flights on Feb. 2 until further notice.

** Qatar Airways - Feb. 1 until further notice.

** Rwandair - Jan. 31 until further notice.

** Nordic airline SAS - Feb. 4-29.

** Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost carrier - Feb. 8 until further notice.

** United Airlines - Feb. 5-March 28. Service to Hong Kong suspended Feb. 8-20.

** Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines - Suspended flights to the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau Feb. 1-April 30, in line with its aviation authority's directive.

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED SOME CHINA FLIGHTS/ROUTES

** Air Canada- Cancelled direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai Jan. 30-Feb 29.

** Air New Zealand - Suspended Auckland-Shanghai service Feb. 9-March 29.

** ANA Holdings - Suspended routes including Shanghai and Hong Kong from Feb. 10 until further notice.

** Cathay Pacific Airways - Plans to cut a third of its capacity over the next two months, including 90% of flights to mainland China. It has encouraged its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in a bid to preserve cash.

** Emirates and Etihad - The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing.

** Hainan Airlines - Suspended flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing Feb. 7-March 27.

** Philippine Airlines - Cut the number of flights between Manila and China by over half.

** Qantas Airways - Suspended direct flights to China from Feb. 1. The Australian national carrier halted flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai between Feb. 9-March 29.

** Royal Air Maroc - The Moroccan airline suspended direct flights to China Jan. 31-Feb. 29. On Jan. 16, it had launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

** Russia - All Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot, stopped flying to China from Jan. 31. Small airline Ikar will also continue flights between Moscow and China. All planes arriving from China will be sent to a separate terminal in the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

** Singapore Airlines - Suspended or cut capacity on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir.

** UPS - Cancelled 22 flights to China because of the virus and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

** Virgin Atlantic - Extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28.

** Virgin Australia - Said it will withdraw from the Sydney-Hong Kong route from March 2 because it was "no longer a viable commercial route" due to growing concerns over the virus and civil unrest in Hong Kong.

(Compiled by Jagoda Darlak, Tommy Lund and Aditya Soni, editing by Barbara Lewis and Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO End-of-day quote.
AIR CANADA -0.75% 46.35 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.15% 9.156 Real-time Quote.-7.74%
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED End-of-day quote.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.75% 28.3 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 1.24% 3509 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
CASABLANCA GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.67 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.13% 10.58 End-of-day quote.-7.84%
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD 3.33% 96.3 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) -0.52% 3.7815 End-of-day quote.-2.23%
FINNAIR OYJ 0.18% 5.61 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 0.78% 622 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC End-of-day quote.
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -0.23% 15 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.3 End-of-day quote.3.45%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.52% 6.66 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
SAS AB (PUBL) 0.07% 13.99 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 1.75% 8.74 End-of-day quote.-3.96%
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO End-of-day quote.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.65% 80.5 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.44% 106.51 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.09% 63.2935 Delayed Quote.1.49%
VIETJET AVIATION JOINT STOCK CO End-of-day quote.
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC End-of-day quote.
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.14 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
10:04pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
09:59pViacomCBS to launch new streaming platform
RE
09:48pKIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West
PU
09:45pJapan PM Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy
RE
09:38pPinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates
RE
09:31pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:29pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:28pAgriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
RE
09:27pALEX GORSKY : Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group