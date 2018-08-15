Log in
Airport Accessibility & PRM Services Summit (Singapore - November 27-28, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 09:19pm CEST

The "Airport Accessibility & PRM Services" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Airport Accessibility and PRM Services Summit will take place on 27th November to 28th November 2018, in Singapore. The summit, proudly brought to you by Equip Global, aims to address the most pressing concerns of airport accessibility & PRM management in airports today, such as: Maximising your airport's resources to enhance your PRM planning and task allocation capabilities, investing in facilities and staff comprehensive training programs to enhance your airport's quality and service, and also collaborating with different stakeholders to ensure a seamless passenger journey without disrupting the operational flow.

On top of that, hear from industry experts as they give their insights on how your can Improve your airport's operational efficiency amidst limited airport capacity whilst also gaining lessons learnt on resource planning and management. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the industry's leading PRM practices to stay on top of the game!

The summit aims to help accessibility/PRM Planning Business Units thrive in this ever-changing business landscape as our specially curated speakers will share case studies on how you can leverage digital technology to improve on your staffing needs through improved job planning and intelligent real-time adaptation to unexpected changes, alongside exclusive case studies that will showcase success stories of the different implementations that airports globally are adopting to better serve the largest group of PRM - the wheelchair bound.

This event is tailored made for Heads/Senior Managers/Managers/Senior Executives of:

  • Accessibility/PRM Services Planning
  • Airport/Terminal Operations
  • Airside/Landside Operations
  • Design & Planning
  • Customer Experience/Passenger Experience
  • Resource Planning

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfjtns/airport?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
