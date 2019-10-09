Airport Dimensions : Opens a Second Shared-Use Lounge at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

To accommodate increased demand, Airport Dimensions is expanding The Club SJC to a second location.

Airport Dimensions, previously known as Airport Lounge Development, an award-winning market leader of premium shared-use lounges, today announced a second lounge location at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport opening on October 10, 2019. The lounge provides seating for 88 visitors in its 3,977 square feet, and offers different hospitality zones to accommodate and anticipate the needs of every traveler. The Club SJC is located near gate A8, a quick walk down the terminal from the award-winning first Club SJC lounge, which is located near gate A15.

“We have been delighted to have been part of the San Jose Airport’s exciting growth since we opened our first Club SJC in January 2013,” said Nancy Knipp, senior vice president of Airport Dimensions. “Since opening our first San Jose lounge, we have seen over 475% growth in our annual guest volume and have provided a premium lounge experience for international airline partners’ first and business class travelers.”

Guests at the second Club SJC location will enjoy the open space and natural light creating a welcoming and relaxing hospitality experience. Photography that features the natural beauty and cultural diversity of San Jose and the Silicon Valley region adorns the lounge throughout. Just like the city of San Jose offers a variety of unique experiences, The Club SJC’s five distinct zones offer travelers a variety of areas so they can get business done, relax with a refreshing specialty cocktail or grab a bite to eat at the bountiful buffet.

A Productivity Zone provides travelers in need of a workspace with a desk-height counter, ergonomic task chairs and an abundance of power and USB outlets. Guests looking for a space to take a quiet phone call or read can also take advantage of The Club’s high back “privacy” chairs.

A Relax Zone that features ultra-comfortable seating for guests looking to recharge during their travels. An abundance of power and USB outlets are available for all guests.

A Rest Zone that provides guests with a quiet space to kick up their feet in the lounge’s recliners and ottomans, featuring convenient reading lamps and power outlets.

A Replenish Zone provides an all-inclusive complimentary offering, including a dining area with a buffet featuring hot breakfast, soups, sandwiches and salads and a full-service bar area that allows guests to enjoy cocktails and premium spirits. Guests can enjoy the tastes of the Silicon Valley region through artfully crafted cocktails and local beers, such as Sierra Nevada, Hazy IPA and Anchor Lager, along with the “Cali Orange Margarita.” The signature cocktail menu was developed exclusively for The Club by celebrated mixologist Kathy Casey, owner of The Liquid Kitchen. The Liquid Kitchen brings the kitchen into the bar by incorporating creativity and fresh, quality ingredients, focusing on crafting cocktails with layers of flavors that are appealing for every taste. The Club drinks feature house-made mixers crafted with fresh citrus and organic agave. Guests looking for non-alcoholic options can choose from a selection of sodas, teas and coffee, or utilize The Club’s “Hydration Station,” which offers thirst-quenching, healthy fruit- and herb-infused waters, along with the Vivreau Tap, which provides chilled still and sparkling water along with hot water for a cup of tea.

A Refresh Zone that provides a shower facility and private restrooms for all guests.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Airport Dimensions and expand our airport lounge offerings with another Club location,” said John Aitken, director of aviation at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. “The first Club SJC location has been extremely successful, with ever-increasing demand from our business and leisure travelers. Our decision to open a second Club will ensure that all SJC travelers have the opportunity to take advantage of a premium lounge experience.”

Giving Back to the Environment and Community

The Club SJC gives back to the San Jose region through the lounge’s 100% plastic-less service with the removal of all plastic drink stirrers and straws, replacing them with natural bamboo and compostable options. With the use of the Vivreau Tap, The Club has reduced the amount of single-use plastics from its lounge network, resulting in over 2.5 million less plastic bottles in landfills. The Club’s wine offering consists of a consciously curated menu of wines dedicated to more than just good taste, but doing good as well. As part of Airport Dimensions’ “Pours with a Purpose” program, a portion of all wine purchases at The Club SJC will be donated to a variety of charities that help fight hunger in the U.S., support U.S. veterans’ initiatives and raise funds to support ovarian cancer screening.

The opening of The Club SJC comes off the heels of the recent unveiling of The Club Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the Club Aspire lounge at Gatwick Airport’s south terminal, joining Airport Dimensions’ rapidly growing network of shared-use lounge offerings. Visitors of The Club can also expect to see additional growth across North America with planned expansion into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in early 2020.

The Club SJC is available to Priority Pass’ membership along with LoungeKey and Lounge Club, which represents a vast number of credit cards, banks and other financial institutions. The lounge is also available to all Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport travelers looking for a complete hospitality experience through the purchase of a day pass online or at the lounge for a cost of $40. The Club SJC also participates in the AAA Members Discount and Rewards Program. The lounge is open daily from 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. PT.

