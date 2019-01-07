Airspace Founder and FAA Drone Advisory Committee Member to Brief American Assn. of Airport Executives on Drone Security Technology

Airspace Systems Inc.:

WHO Jaz Banga Airspace Systems, Inc. co-founder and CEO WHAT Emerging Technology Focus: Dealing with Disruptors in the Air and on the Ground Topics Jaz will address include: • Gatwick International Airport shutdown analysis and available remedies • State of FAA drone regulations, policies, and pending recommendations • Mandatory requirements of effective airspace security • Available technology for long-range detection, instant identification, and safe capture and removal of unauthorized drones WHERE 33rd Annual Aviation Issues Conference The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui 4100 Wailea Alanui, Wailea, Hawaii 96753 WHEN Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (HST) HOW Media members wishing to attend the conference must register with AAAE in advance. Media registrations will not be accepted on-site.

About AAAE Aviation Issues Conference

The Aviation Issues Conference has served as the preeminent gathering of aviation professionals for more than three decades, bringing together top-level officials from government and all segments of the aviation industry for in-depth discussions of key issues and charting the course for the Washington agenda in the year ahead. The 33rd Annual Aviation Issues Conference once again will offer a unique, multi-day format with unparalleled opportunity for direct engagement and exchange with key decision-makers, industry leaders, and Washington officials from Capitol Hill and key federal agencies.

About Airspace Systems Inc.

Airspace uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced robotics to create fully automated, always-on solutions that deliver the three mandatory requirements of airspace security: long-range detection, instant identification, and safe capture and removal of unauthorized or malicious drones. Airspace solutions protect people, property, and IP for businesses, law enforcement, and the military. All Airspace solutions are mobile, modular, and simple to operate. Founded in San Francisco in 2015, Airspace is funded by early investors in Nest, Palantir, and Skype.

Airspace Galaxy is the first family of airspace security solutions that accelerate the integration of drones into cities and protects people and property – on the ground and in the air – from clueless, careless or criminal drone operators. Co-developed with the US Department of Defense to protect troops overseas, Galaxy was recently used to detect and identify drones for Major League Baseball at the 2018 World Series games and by the San Francisco Police Department for The City’s annual Fleet Week. For more information go to http://airspace.co/

