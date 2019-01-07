Airspace Founder and FAA Drone Advisory Committee Member to Brief American Assn. of Airport Executives on Drone Security Technology

Airspace Systems Inc.:
|
|
|
|
WHO
|
|
Jaz Banga
|
|
|
Airspace Systems, Inc. co-founder and CEO
|
|
WHAT
|
|
Emerging Technology Focus: Dealing with Disruptors in the Air and on
the Ground
|
|
|
|
Topics Jaz will address include:
|
|
|
• Gatwick International Airport shutdown analysis and available
remedies
|
|
|
• State of FAA drone regulations, policies, and pending
recommendations
|
|
|
• Mandatory requirements of effective airspace security
|
|
|
• Available technology for long-range detection, instant
identification, and safe capture and removal of unauthorized drones
|
|
|
|
WHERE
|
|
33rd Annual Aviation Issues Conference
|
|
|
The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui
|
|
|
4100 Wailea Alanui, Wailea, Hawaii 96753
|
|
WHEN
|
|
Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (HST)
|
|
HOW
|
|
Media members wishing to attend the conference must register with
AAAE in advance. Media registrations will not be accepted on-site.
|
|
|
About AAAE Aviation Issues Conference
The Aviation
Issues Conference has served as the preeminent gathering of
aviation professionals for more than three decades, bringing together
top-level officials from government and all segments of the aviation
industry for in-depth discussions of key issues and charting the course
for the Washington agenda in the year ahead. The 33rd Annual Aviation
Issues Conference once again will offer a unique, multi-day format with
unparalleled opportunity for direct engagement and exchange with
key decision-makers, industry leaders, and Washington officials from
Capitol Hill and key federal agencies.
About Airspace Systems Inc.
Airspace uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced robotics to
create fully automated, always-on solutions that deliver the three
mandatory requirements of airspace security: long-range detection,
instant identification, and safe capture and removal of unauthorized or
malicious drones. Airspace solutions protect people, property, and IP
for businesses, law enforcement, and the military. All Airspace
solutions are mobile, modular, and simple to operate. Founded in San
Francisco in 2015, Airspace is funded by early investors in Nest,
Palantir, and Skype.
Airspace Galaxy is the first family of airspace security solutions that
accelerate the integration of drones into cities and protects people and
property – on the ground and in the air – from clueless, careless or
criminal drone operators. Co-developed with the US Department of Defense
to protect troops overseas, Galaxy was recently used to detect and
identify drones for Major League Baseball at the 2018 World Series games
and by the San Francisco Police Department for The City’s annual Fleet
Week. For more information go to http://airspace.co/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005406/en/