Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airtel Africa profit more than doubles in first report since IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:42am EDT
The logo of telecommunications company Airtel is pictured on a street in Abuja

(Reuters) - Airtel Africa Plc reported a quarterly pretax profit on Friday that more than doubled, as the telecoms company signed up more customers for its mobile and data services and was boosted by double-digit growth in Nigeria and East Africa.

The company, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange last month, is backed by investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. It operates in a region that has a large untapped market, while its European peers have been suffering.

Airtel Africa, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, said pretax profit for the first quarter ended June 30 rose to $167.4 million from $80.2 million a year earlier.

"The business continues to show momentum and we are confident of delivering sustained growth across voice, data and mobile money, underpinning our medium-term aspirations for revenue and profit growth," Chief Executive Officer Raghunath Mandava said in a statement.

Total revenue rose 6.9% to $795.9 million in the three months, boosted by a 9.3% rise in the company's customer base to 99.7 million despite a hit from currency translation.

Airtel Africa said devaluation of the Zambian Kwacha, Malawian Kwacha and Central African Franc largely drove a $23 million hit to revenue in the quarter.

Up to Thursday's close, the company's London-listed shares had risen 3% since debut.

The company's shares also made their Nigerian debut with a flotation in Lagos earlier this month.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Gopakumar Warrier)

Stocks treated in this article : London Stock Exchange, SoftBank Group Corp, Bharti Airtel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL 0.03% 339 End-of-day quote.18.17%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.39% 5656 Delayed Quote.38.50%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.80% 5604 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aAlibaba's chip division releases first core processor IP
RE
04:10aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) BCA Marketplace Plc
PU
04:06aSouth Korea's SK Innovation expects diesel demand to help refining margins improve
RE
04:05aPAKISTAN STATE OIL : Miftah Ismail and former MD-PSO's pre arrest bails approved by IHC
AQ
04:05aUNANNOUNCED LOAD-SHEDDING WILL NOT BE TOLERATED IN KARACHI : Sher Zaman
AQ
04:05aSKY : 5G Coming Soon to Sky Mobile – with data rollover and flexible contracts
PU
04:05aCloud Service Spending Still Growing Almost 40% per Year; Half of it Won by Amazon & Microsoft
GL
04:05aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:04aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : launches first Africa store to spark alternative cigarettes demand
RE
04:01aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : SCA appoints new General Counsel
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
2FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Roundup Verdict Cut From $2 Billion to $86.7 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group