Airwavz Takes on Growth Partner with Investment from Pamlico Capital

Airwavz Solutions, Inc. (“Airwavz” or the “Company”), a provider of
in-building wireless infrastructure, today announced that it has
received a growth equity investment from Pamlico Capital (“Pamlico”).
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Airwavz owns and operates wireless
infrastructure inside commercial office and hospitality buildings in
dense metropolitan areas. The Company’s solutions provide building
tenants and guests with exceptional cellular service while also allowing
wireless carriers to improve coverage and increase network capacity.
“Amidst the continued explosion in mobile data consumption, in-building
wireless coverage and capacity challenges are increasing. The
partnership with Pamlico will allow us to accelerate the execution of
our vision to solve these challenges for commercial building owners,
tenants, and wireless carriers,” said Brad Davis, CEO of Airwavz. “We
are excited to have the support of the Pamlico team and the benefit of
their experience in the communications infrastructure sector.”
“Pamlico is pleased to partner with the Airwavz team to accelerate the
Company’s growth and innovation,” said Walker Simmons, Pamlico Partner.
“We believe in-building is a next frontier of wireless network
expansion, creating a highly attractive market opportunity that Airwavz
is uniquely positioned to capture through its innovative solutions,
novel business model, and seasoned management team.”
Airwavz was represented by Citizens Capital Markets (financial advisor)
and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP (legal advisor). Pamlico Capital
was represented by Alston & Bird LLP (legal advisor).
About Airwavz
Airwavz Solutions is a telecommunications
infrastructure company serving both the commercial real estate industry
and the major wireless carriers by providing innovative in-building
wireless solutions. Airwavz designs, installs, owns and operates
wireless infrastructure inside commercial office and hospitality
buildings in dense metropolitan areas, ensuring building tenants and
guests receive exceptional cellular service while also ensuring wireless
carriers can improve coverage and increase capacity throughout their
networks. Commercial real estate owners should expect higher rent and
improved vacancy, while wireless carriers enjoy a higher performing
network in places people congregate for work every day. It’s what we
call Building Mobility®. To learn more, visit www.airwavz.com.
About Pamlico Capital
Pamlico Capital is a private equity
firm founded in 1988 that primarily invests in growing middle-market
companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented
growth equity investments of up to $125 million alongside founders and
proven management teams in its target industries: business & technology
services, communications, and healthcare. Since inception, the firm,
based in Charlotte, NC, has invested over $3 billion. For additional
information, please visit www.pamlicocapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005581/en/