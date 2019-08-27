Log in
Aite Group Announces Winners of the 2019 Digital Wallet Innovation Awards

08/27/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Boston, MA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aite Group has announced the winners of the 2019 Digital Wallet Innovations Awards. The awards, announced at the Mobile Payments Conference taking place today in Chicago, recognize innovation achieved by digital wallet providers that are changing the way that commerce is done.

In its first year, the awards program honors industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. They are the pathfinders in the digital payment space. The winners across the five categories are as follows: 
- Customer experience: Airfox
- Merchant experience: PayPal
- Product design: CoolBitX
- Value-added services: ACI Worldwide
- Market adoption: Cassava Smartech and Comviva

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:
- Level of innovation and competitive advantage
- Market needs
- Impact on customer experience
- Impact on customer operational efficiency
- Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization
- Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction
- Level of scalability across customer base
- Future roadmap 

“We are delighted to recognize and celebrate innovation achieved by leading digital wallet providers,” said Thad Peterson, senior analyst at Aite Group. “Digital wallets are leading an explosion of innovation in the payment ecosystem, and it’s great to have an opportunity to recognize the leaders of this revolution.” 

The winners were selected by a global panel of five external experts on digital payments and wallets. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.

To request additional information about Aite Group’s Digital Wallets Innovation Awards, please contact us at pr@aitegroup.com. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.

About Aite Group:
Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mobile Payments Conference:
Mobile Payments Conference is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.

About MPC19:
MPC19, the 13th Mobile Payments Conference, is set for August 26 to 28 at the Swissôtel Chicago. This year’s theme, “Global Commerce in Motion: Enabling Frictionless Mobile Payments,” will focus on the impact of the 5G revolution on mobile commerce and removing friction from the payments process for users and merchants. For more information or to register, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

Siobhan Scanlan
Aite Group
+1 617-398-5064
pr@aitegroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
