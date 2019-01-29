Log in
Ajira AI Releases Workers' Compensation Early Incident Reporting Solution, IntelliFROI™

01/29/2019 | 12:51pm EST

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ajira AI, an insurtech startup delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment, is pleased to announce the release of IntelliFROI™, the first in a  series of data collection and business process tools that blend AI, speech, mobile and cloud technologies. 

Ajira AI’s IntelliFROI leverages AI algorithms to analyze data for early fraud detection, subrogation, and to enable early incident reporting at higher levels of accuracy than were possible before. Using IntelliFROI, workers’ compensation insurance companies, third-party administrators (TPAs), and self-insured entities gain immediate incident reporting capabilities accessible from any location 24x7x365 with photo and video capabilities.  

“IntelliFROI directly reduces claim lag, a tough industry problem faced by many workers’ compensation organizations,” said Sandeep Mehta, CEO of Ajira AI. “It provides an opportunity for our customers to realize significant savings while increasing policyholder satisfaction. IntelliFROI improves the accuracy of the early incident report by leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms, and is targeted to replace legacy web-based incident reporting capability solutions for an almost immediate ROI.” 

“IntelliFROI represents a new breed of software products that combine artificial intelligence, speech, mobile and cloud technologies,” said Pratish Pillay, CTO of Ajira AI. “Our software combines mobile and cloud technologies that work seamlessly to deliver a superior incident reporting capability. The mobile portion of our solution is speech-enabled, increasing ease of use for a broad spectrum of end users. Our integration capabilities allow us to deliver an incident to any claim management platform in minutes.”  

IntelliFROI has a short implementation timeline and may be easily implemented within an insurance organization’s value chain for a better overall customer or claimant experience, increased speed and efficiency of incident reporting, claim lag reduction, early fraud and subrogation detection, and better severity alerts. Initially available for workers’ compensation insurance companies, self-insured entities, and third-party administrators only, Ajira AI’s product roadmap prescribes extension of IntelliFROI’s capabilities to include other commercial insurance lines in the future. 

For more information on Ajira AI or this new offering, please visit www.ajiraai.com.

About Ajira AI
Ajira AI is an insurtech company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) innovation for property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The company develops and sells intelligent software for insurance companies, self-insureds, and third-party administrators (TPAs). The company’s IntelliFROI solution increases the speed and efficiency of incident reporting while significantly decreasing costs. Ajira AI’s first product uses AI algorithms to improve accuracy of the first report of injury, as well as identify subrogation opportunities. For more details please visit www.ajiraai.com.  

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
(859) 803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
