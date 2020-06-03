Akelius Residential Property publ : notice of extraordinary general meeting 2020

Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)

notice of extraordinary general meeting

The shareholders of Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) are summoned to the extraordinary general meeting, 2020-06-24 at 10:00,

Scandic Anglais Hotel, Humlegårdsgatan 23, Stockholm.

right to participate and registration

Shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting must be included in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than 2020-06-17, and notify their attendance at the meeting and any number of assistants, no more than two, to the Company no later than 2020-06-19.

A notification of participation must be made in writing to Akelius Residential Property AB (publ), Box 104, 182 12 Danderyd or by e-mail toagm@akelius.se.

Please provide name, personal identity or corporate registration number, address, telephone number, shareholding and any assistants at the time of notification.

representatives

Shareholders to be represented by representatives must issue a written and dated power of attorney.

The person who represents a legal person shall display a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent document of authority which expresses the authorized signatories.

The power of attorney must not be older than one year unless the term of validity, no more than five years, is stated in the power of attorney.

A power of attorney in original form, registration certificate and corresponding authorization documents must be sent to the Company at the above address in good time before the general meeting.

A power of attorney form is available on the Company's website www.akelius.com/en/investor/governance/general-meeting.

processing of personal data

Shareholder personal data collected from the share register, notification of participation at the general meeting and data on representatives and assistants will be used for registration, drawing up of voting register and, where applicable, minutes of the general meeting. The personal data is processed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For additional information on Akelius' processing of personal data and your rights, see the Company's information on processing of shareholder personal data on the Company's website www.akelius.com/en/investor/governance/general-meeting.

trustee-registered shares

A person who has registered the shares with a trustee must, in order to be entitled to attend the meeting, instruct the trustee to register the shares for voting in his or her own name.

Shareholders who wish for such re-registration must request it from their trustee in good time before 2020-06-17.

proposed agenda

1. opening of the general meeting

2. election of the chairman of the meeting

3. preparation and approval of the voting register

4. election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

5. determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

6. approval of the agenda

7. election of new board member

8. closing of the general meeting

resolution proposals

item 2 - election of the chairman of the meeting

The board proposes that the general meeting shall appoint attorney at law Anders Janson to be the chairman of the meeting.

item 7 - election of new board member

Pål Ahlsén has given notice of his resignation as CEO and his desire to also leave his position as board member.

The general meeting is proposed to elect Thure Lundberg as new board member and thus replace Pål Ahlsén.

If the general meeting resolves according to the proposal, the board will, after the election, consist of Igor Rogulj, Anders Lindskog, Lars Åhrman, Kerstin Engström and Thure Lundberg.

Thure Lundberg was previously active as a commercial real estate broker, founder of Lundberg & Partners and later founder and partner of Pangea Property Partners.

He is currently active in property and business development through ownership and board appointments.

other matters

Documents to be provided before the general meeting according to the Swedish Companies Act will be available at the Company's office,

Svärdvägen 3 A, Danderyd, and at the Company's website at the address www.akelius.com/en/investor/governance/general-meeting. The documents will be sent to shareholders who request it and state their postal address and will also be available at the meeting.

The documents will be submitted to the general meeting.

Shareholders have the right to request information regarding conditions that may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda.

The board and the managing director shall disclose such information if the board considers that it can be done without material damage to the Company.

The disclosure obligation also applies to the Company's relation to other group companies, the consolidated accounts and such circumstances as regards subsidiaries mentioned above.

Stockholm in June 2020

Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

In the event of conflict in interpretation or differences between this notice and the Swedish version, the Swedish version shall have priority.

Akelius Residential Property AB's (publ) D-shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Avanza Bank is the Certified Adviser of the Company, ca@avanza.se,+46-8-409 421 20.