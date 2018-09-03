Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aker BP and Turbulent Flux Signs Agreement For Stable Production Advisor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

Turbulent Flux, a Norwegian software company providing production insights in the oil and gas industry, is pleased to announce an R&D agreement with Aker BP to develop a Stable Production Advisor to secure production volumes.

The first step of the cooperation is an online pilot on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that will give Aker BP operations improved insights into how to avoid unstable flow conditions that may disrupt and reduce oil and gas production volumes. The solution will be self-maintained and operational available at all times to Aker BP users.

Turbulent Flux is looking forward to working closely with Aker BP, one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe.

In parallel with this project a new physical analytics technology is being developed by Turbulent Flux combining physical modelling and data analytics to harvest increased operational value from available data. A new transient multiphase flow simulator is developed by Turbulent Flux AS for real time operations with focus on robustness, calculation speed and automatic calibration in order to continuously provide trustworthy results over time.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pGlobal Assisted Reproductive Technology (IVF, AI-IUI, FER, Others) Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:52pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Calling of General Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03:52pHAMMERSON : London to Dublin cycle challenge 2018
PU
03:50pAnalyzing the impact of wearable technology in healthcare - A market research study by Infiniti Research
BU
03:50pSPORTTOTAL AG : sporttotal.tv now also covering the Bavarian regional league
EQ
03:49pWPP : Mark Read has been appointed CEO of WPP
AQ
03:49pOPINION : Mixed results for two Grindrod companies
AQ
03:48pSAUDI CABLE COMPANY : wins approval for big share capital cut
AQ
03:48pGlobal Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2018-2025 by Mode of Application (Pellets, Blocks, Powder & Spray), Product, End Use (Pest Control Companies, Household, Agriculture) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:47pULJANIK DD : JSC - Notice on termination of Shipbuilding Contracts Hulls 514, 515, 524 and 525
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
5COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.