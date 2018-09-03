Aker BP and Turbulent Flux Signs Agreement For Stable Production Advisor

Turbulent Flux, a Norwegian software company providing production
insights in the oil and gas industry, is pleased to announce an R&D
agreement with Aker BP to develop a Stable Production Advisor to secure
production volumes.
The first step of the cooperation is an online pilot on the Norwegian
Continental Shelf that will give Aker BP operations improved insights
into how to avoid unstable flow conditions that may disrupt and reduce
oil and gas production volumes. The solution will be self-maintained and
operational available at all times to Aker BP users.
Turbulent Flux is looking forward to working closely with Aker BP, one
of the largest independent oil companies in Europe.
In parallel with this project a new physical analytics technology is
being developed by Turbulent Flux combining physical modelling and data
analytics to harvest increased operational value from available data. A
new transient multiphase flow simulator is developed by Turbulent Flux
AS for real time operations with focus on robustness, calculation speed
and automatic calibration in order to continuously provide trustworthy
results over time.
