Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aker BP : announces launch of offering of $500 million senior notes due 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

10. juni 2019

Aker BP ASA (the 'Company') announced today that it has launched an offering of senior notes (the 'Offering') due 2024 in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million (the 'Notes'). Interest will be payable semi-annually. The interest rate, offering price and other terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering, subject to market conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to partially repay (without cancelling) drawn commitments under the Company's revolving credit facility and to pay the costs, fees and expenses related to the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
John Ole Hægeland, VP Corporate Finance, tel.: +47 90 60 61 69

Cautionary Statements
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not for public release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), except to 'qualified institutional buyers' ('QIBs') as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of, or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States. Any such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. Any such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except that the securities may be offered for sale in the United States to QIBs in reliance on the exemption from registration under Rule 144A. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

This announcement is directed only at persons (i) outside the United Kingdom; (ii) that have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the 'Order'); (iii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.') of the Order or (iv) to whom this announcement may otherwise be directed without contravention of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area ('EEA'), this announcement is directed only at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

This press release may include projections and other 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of the Company about further events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Aker BP ASA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 18:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pTHERAPEUTICSMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pDigi-Key Receives the HARTING 2019 New Customer Growth Award
PR
02:31pQSE gains 208 points to cross 10,500 levels on across-the-board buying
AQ
02:30pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
02:29pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Impact Of Trade Tariffs On Cross-Border Commerce
PU
02:27pBEACON HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS : ' Jessica Sieger to Be Featured Speaker at Healthcare's Appeals and Grievances Summit June 16-18 in Washington, D.C.
BU
02:26pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:24pONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pivotal Software, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:24pARGENTUM 47, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
2VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About