Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Akerna Flash Report: The Cannabis Industry is Thriving During The Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DENVER, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®) shows cannabis sales are thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

*The numbers March 11 - March 18:

  • Medical cannabis sales: Up 20.8%
  • Recreational cannabis sales: Up 11.6%
  • Flower sales: Up 22.6%
  • Vape sales: Up 9.7%
  • Edible sales: Up 12.4%

“Cannabis operators are running an essential business,” said Ostap Rapeyko, business intelligence analyst, Akerna. “On March 11, when major news of the potential impact of COVID-19 indicated changes in lifestyle, buying patterns were at normal rates. However, a week later, on March 18, sales increased by 19.2% overall.”

With demand at an all-time high, the MJ Platform team is available to help operators make smarter business decisions through analytics and reporting. MJ Platform can help with:

  1. Inventory Management: Know what you have on hand, know what you can promote, and know where things are limited.
  2. Run Rates: Know what your sales velocity is and get a handle on daily run rates, trends, and spikes.
  3. Ordering: Know what to order, not just based on demand, but on historical sales and what’s hot during this time of high demand.

Current clients can learn more click here.
New to MJ Platform? Click here to request a demo today.

About The Akerna Flash Report

Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna’s MJ Freeway subsidiary. MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self.

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

*Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Reporting data is derived from operators using Akerna’s MJ Platform solutions. Increases are relative to the prior period.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding sustained increases in demand for cannabis and the ability of the MJ Platform team to help operators make decisions through analytics and reporting. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes include (i) Akerna’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein.  You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna’s industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Akerna Media Relations
D. Nikki Wheeler
Nikki.Wheeler@Akerna.com
303-514-2012		Akerna Investor Relations
Jason Assad
JAssad@akerna.com
678-570-6791

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build new Voldsløkka School in Oslo
AQ
08:41aLithium Americas Announces Temporary Suspension of Construction in Argentina Following Government Restrictions
GL
08:40aCommerzbank says 2020 consolidated profit may be significantly lower
RE
08:40aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:40aProspect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.25% Notes due 2024
GL
08:40aSoligenix, Inc. Impresses With Statistically Significant Topline Phase 3 Data From SGX301 FLASH Trial; Targets $250 Million CTCL Patient Market
NE
08:40aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:39aSHERRITT INTERNATIONAL : Reminds Noteholders and Shareholders of Upcoming Early Consent Date and Voting Deadline in connection with its Previously Announced Transaction
AQ
08:39aBILFINGER SE : cancels Annual General Meeting
AQ
08:39aENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Updates Food for the North Program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group