Akin Gump Advising Tapstone Energy in Templar Energy Stalking Horse Bid

06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

(New York) - Akin Gump is advising Tapstone Energy LLC in its $65 million bid for substantially all of the assets of Templar Energy LLC.

Tapstone has been named as the stalking horse bidder for Templar, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware earlier this month and which holds working interests in oil and gas wells in the Anadarko Basin.

The Akin Gump team advising Tapstone is led by Dan Fisher, head of Akin Gump's integrated special situations group, and financial restructuring partner Sarah Schultz.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers and advisors in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Founded in 1945, the firm is proudly celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020. #AkinGump75

# # #

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:02 UTC
