Akin Gump Advising Tapstone Energy in Templar Energy Stalking Horse Bid

(New York) - Akin Gump is advising Tapstone Energy LLC in its $65 million bid for substantially all of the assets of Templar Energy LLC.

Tapstone has been named as the stalking horse bidder for Templar, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware earlier this month and which holds working interests in oil and gas wells in the Anadarko Basin.

The Akin Gump team advising Tapstone is led by Dan Fisher , head of Akin Gump's integrated special situations group, and financial restructuring partner Sarah Schultz.

