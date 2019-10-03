Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Advises Rattler Midstream in Joint Acquisition with Oryx Midstream of Reliance Gathering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

(Dallas) - Rattler Midstream LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., and Oryx Midstream, a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced today that their newly formed joint venture entity has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire Reliance Gathering, LLC for $355 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments under the purchase and sale agreement. A team from Akin Gump advised Rattler in the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to certain closing conditions.

For more on the deal, please click here.

The Akin Gump team advising Rattler was led by oil and gas partners Lisa Hearn and John Goodgame and corporate partner Seth Molay. They were joined by corporate partner Alan Laves, tax partner Jocelyn Tau and oil and gas associates Dimitri Tagaropulos and Allyson Li.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

# # #

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 21:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pAPPLE : chief weighs in against setting up digital currency
RE
06:24pBEHIND THE GM STRIKE : Declining productivity at U.S. operations
RE
06:07pU.S. duties on French wine are bad news for all, exporters say
RE
06:07pCheesed off European dairy producers dismayed at U.S. tariffs
RE
05:47pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : Advises Rattler Midstream in Joint Acquisition with Oryx Midstream of Reliance Gathering
PU
05:41pFed policymakers 'open' to rate cut as risks to outlook rise
RE
05:29pChasing Chinese consumers, Tiffany CEO sends top bling abroad
RE
05:28pFighting GM puts a financial squeeze on striking union workers
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pUtilities Up On Rate Bets -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : quarterly sales miss estimates amid rising competition
5U.S. seeks advertising, sales data on e-cigarette companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group