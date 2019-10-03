Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Advises Rattler Midstream in Joint Acquisition with Oryx Midstream of Reliance Gathering

(Dallas) - Rattler Midstream LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., and Oryx Midstream, a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced today that their newly formed joint venture entity has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire Reliance Gathering, LLC for $355 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments under the purchase and sale agreement. A team from Akin Gump advised Rattler in the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to certain closing conditions.

The Akin Gump team advising Rattler was led by oil and gas partners Lisa Hearn and John Goodgame and corporate partner Seth Molay. They were joined by corporate partner Alan Laves, tax partner Jocelyn Tau and oil and gas associates Dimitri Tagaropulos and Allyson Li.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

