Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Bloomberg Law Quotes David Vondle on Impact of Coronavirus Delays at ITC

Bloomberg Law has quoted Akin Gump intellectual property partner David Vondle in the article 'ITC's Virus Delays Trigger Case Backlog Worries.' The article reports on the impact of delays in International Trade Commission (ITC) hearings caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and what might happen as the situation continues.

The article notes that the ITC is generally known for its speedy handling of investigations and exclusion orders that can block the importation of products into the United States. While it is still processing cases, the ITC has postponed all hearings in intellectual property disputes through the middle of next month, which could prevent judges from making determinations.

According to Vondle, if the commission says 'we have to push this out even further, then I think people might really start to suffer the consequences of an extended disruption.'

Vondle added that if predictions about the number of coronavirus cases in Washington, D.C. not peaking until late June or early July are accurate, he doesn't see how the ITC 'is going to be able to proceed with hearings in May.'