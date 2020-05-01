Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : International Trade Lawyers Author Lloyd's List Article on Threats to Shipping Sector

Lloyd's List has published 'Focus on shipping in fight against drug smuggling,' an article by Akin Gump international trade partners Jasper Helder and Lars-Erik Hjelm.

The article examines some of the legal threats to global shipping operators arising from the corruption of their global supply chains by drugs traffickers. Helder and Hjelm write that the smugglers 'exploit legitimate supply chains to move record volumes of drugs. No carrier or shipper is spared from this threat.'

The authors then offer some strategies to mitigate the threat of enforcement against shipping operators for drug seizures. They also look at the business risks the smuggler pose.