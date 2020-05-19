Log in
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Thomson Reuters Westlaw Publishes Akin Gump Article on International Trade MedTech Trends to Watch

05/19/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

Thomson Reuters Westlaw has published the article 'Legal and regulatory issues to watch for in the medical technology industry: International trade - customs, export controls, sanctions, CFIUS and trade policy,' written by Akin Gump international trade partners Anne Borkovic, Stephen Kho and Nnedinma Ifudu Nweke and counsel Emily Fuller Opp.

Adapted from a lengthier Akin Gump client alert, the article looks at some of the significant changes-legal, regulatory and market-that could have 'a lasting impact' on medical device and diagnostics companies and laboratories with regard to international trade. They include:

  • An expansion of Section 301 customs duties, with the possibility for more.
  • Heightened scrutiny on health data-related transactions involving foreign persons.
  • Export controls on encryption and telecommunications that could affect the MedTech industry.

To read the article in its entirety, please click here.

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 23:17:01 UTC
