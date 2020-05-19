Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP : Thomson Reuters Westlaw Publishes Akin Gump Article on International Trade MedTech Trends to Watch

Thomson Reuters Westlaw has published the article 'Legal and regulatory issues to watch for in the medical technology industry: International trade - customs, export controls, sanctions, CFIUS and trade policy,' written by Akin Gump international trade partners Anne Borkovic, Stephen Kho and Nnedinma Ifudu Nweke and counsel Emily Fuller Opp.

Adapted from a lengthier Akin Gump client alert, the article looks at some of the significant changes-legal, regulatory and market-that could have 'a lasting impact' on medical device and diagnostics companies and laboratories with regard to international trade. They include:

An expansion of Section 301 customs duties, with the possibility for more.

Heightened scrutiny on health data-related transactions involving foreign persons.

Export controls on encryption and telecommunications that could affect the MedTech industry.

