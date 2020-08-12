Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Akita Michinoku Capital : Says SoftBank-Backed KE Aims to Raise $2.1 Billion in U.S. IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:48am EDT

Analysts at Tokyo-based wealth management company Akita Michinoku Capital have said that the SoftBank and Tencent-backed Chinese online property platform, KE Holdings Inc. is aiming to raise $2.1 billion as it intends to price its U.S. initial public offering above its indicative share price range.

Head of Corporate Trading at Akita Michinoku Capital, Martin Thornton, said "KE were previously offering 106 million American depositary shares priced at $17 to $19 each, however, the company has now told potential investors that it will be pricing the shares at $20 apiece."

The above-range share pricing has highlighted the strong interest in the KE offering, which is expected to be the biggest U.S. float by a Chinese company since iQiyi Inc. raised $2.4 billion in March 2018.

"With the shares priced at $20 each, KE, also known as Beike Zhaofang, has a company valuation of $22.5 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings. This marks a success for SoftBank, which invested $1.3 billion when the company was valued at $10 billion," said Oliver Wright, Director of Corporate Equities at Akita Michinoku Capital.

Despite the rising tension between the two biggest economies in the world and an accounting scandal at a U.S.-listed Chinese start-up earlier this year, companies from the Asian nation have enjoyed a warm welcome from U.S. investors. Last month, Chinese electric-vehicle start-up Li Auto Inc. raised $1.1 billion in a U.S. IPO with its shares also priced above-range.

Beijing Homelink Real Estate Brokerage Co., also known as Lianjia, is one of China's leading real estate companies. In 2018, it launched Beike as its online property brokerage platform. Last year, Beike which means ‘shells’ in Chinese, raised around $800 million from Tencent as part of a funding round. China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. has also invested around $860 million in the business.

According to data collected by Akita Michinoku Capital, the offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, China Renaissance and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Starting on Thursday, KE intends to sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEKE.

About Akita Michinoku Capital

Established in 2009, Akita Michinoku Capital is a respected wealth management company with a global network reaching over 40+ countries. By uniting financial markets from East to West, we can support our clients through all facets of wealth management and provide our clients with the best possible investment performance through a broad range of investment products.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aNYLAS : Ranked for Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
BU
09:07aLandmark Cell Publication Reveals Novel Spatial Biology Discoveries Enabled by the CODEX® Platform
BU
09:07aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Obtains U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorizations for HF20 Set and ST Set Used in CRRT During Covid-19 Pandemic
BU
09:07aLIVANOVA : to Present Autonomic Regulation Therapy Findings for Heart Failure During European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020
BU
09:07aMEDALLIA : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
09:06aSYNOPSYS : Introduces Integrated Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Solution
PR
09:06aLiberated Syndication Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
09:06aDo Reps and Warranties Insurers Pay Claims?
BU
09:06aExpress Partners with S5 Stratos on Innovative Assortment Planning Solution
BU
09:06aHousing Rights Advocates Take on Avalon Bay Communities in a Socially-Distant Protest
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
4M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group