Akorn, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

01/30/2019 | 10:12am EST

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On January 9, 2019, Akorn disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration following an inspection of the Company’s Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility. This inspection revealed that contrary to Akorn’s representations to shareholders, the Company had failed to comply with multiple federal regulations pertaining to drug manufacturing. 

Following this disclosure, Akorn’s stock price fell more than 12%.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Akorn securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/akorn.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Dan DeMaria
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
