Akoya Biosciences to Showcase New Multiplexed Imaging Data From Its Spatial Biology Platforms at SITC 2019

Company and customer data will highlight the importance of using spatially resolved biomarker analysis for cancer immunotherapy studies

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., The Spatial Biology Company™, announced today that data generated with its CODEX® and Phenoptics™ multiplex immunofluorescence platforms will be presented at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place in National Harbor, MD, from November 6th to 9th.

Cancer immunotherapy is a transformative treatment modality, but mounting evidence indicates that current biomarkers do not reliably predict treatment response for the majority of patients. As noted in a recent publication, multiplex immunofluorescence and multiplex immunohistochemistry, which preserve critical spatial data about cell proximity and interaction in the tumor microenvironment, offers higher predictive power than traditional immunohistochemistry and emerging genomic biomarkers. The CODEX and PhenopticsSolutions provide industry leading highly multiplexed, spatially resolved biomarker detection for basic, translational, and clinical research.

At SITC 2019, Akoya and its customers will present results from the latest immuno-oncology studies enabled by these platforms. A sponsored dinner symposium entitled “High-plex Spatial Analysis of the Tumor Microenvironment: Advancements and Applications,” will take place at 6:30 pm on Friday, November 8th, at the Gaylord National Convention Center. The featured speakers include Dr. Robert Pierce from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center as well as Victoria Duckworth, Cliff Hoyt, and Dr. Julia Kennedy-Darling from Akoya. In addition to presenting new workflow innovations, Akoya’s presenters will also share a cross-platform comparison of the CODEX and Vectra® Polaris systems that will simplify the translation of biomarkers from discovery to high-throughput validation. Further details can be found at www.akoyabio.com/sitc2019.

Conference attendees can also get hands-on experience with the CODEX and Vectra Polaris systems at the Akoya booth (#330). In-booth software demos will take place during the Friday and Saturday lunch sessions covering these tools:

A preview of the soon-to-be launched Proxima™ Solution to meet researchers’ data storage, image management and data analysis needs

Akoya’s inForm® TissueFinder and phenoptrReports for analyzing and visualizing complex phenotypes and reporting spatial metrics with ease

Visiopharm APP for automated immune infiltrate analysis of unmixed multiplex immunofluorescence imagery

IndicaLab HALO™ for whole-slide analysis of unmixed multiplex immunofluorescence imagery

The company and its collaborators will also highlight new applications and validation data through the following poster presentations:

#P31: Applying Multispectral Unmixing and Spatial Analyses to Explore Tumor Heterogeneity with a Pre-Optimized 7-Color Immuno-Oncology Workflow

#P34: A Fully Optimized End-To-End Solution for I/O Multiplex Immunofluorescence Staining Using Opal Polaris 7-Color PD1/PD-L1 Panel Kits for Lung Cancer and Melanoma

#P43: A Novel Platform for Highly Multiplexed, Single-Cell Imaging of Cell Suspensions

#P54: Development of a 9-Color Immunofluorescence Assay Using Tyramide Signal Amplification and Multispectral Imaging for High-Throughput Studies on FFPE Tissue Sections

#P59: Highly Consistent Automated Multiplex Immunofluorescence for Immunoprofiling of Solid Tumors in Clinical Trials: Assay Validation Study Using Multispectral Imaging and Digital Analysis.

#P64: Highly Multiplexed Single-Cell Spatial Analysis of FFPE Tumor Tissues Using Codex®

Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya, commented: “We are excited to share our latest innovations in multiplex immunofluorescence and their application to immunotherapy studies with the SITC community.”

For more information about Akoya activities at SITC 2019, please visit akoyabio.com/sitc2019.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company™, offers the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for high-parameter tissue analysis from discovery through clinical and translational research, enabling the development of more precise therapies for immuno-oncology and other drug development applications. The company has two industry-leading platforms that empower investigators and researchers to gain a deeper understanding of complex diseases such as cancer, and other immune system or neurological disorders. The CODEX® system is the only benchtop platform that can efficiently quantify more than 40 biomarkers and is ideally suited for biomarker discovery. The Phenoptics™ platform is the only end-to-end multiplexed immunofluorescence solution with the robustness and high throughput necessary for translational research and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://www.akoyabio.com/.

