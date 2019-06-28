Log in
Akrochem : Zinc Stearate BR-3T

06/28/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

3770 EmbassyParkway

Akron, Ohio 44333

Fax 330-535-8947

330-535-2100800-321-2260

ZINC STEARATE BR-3T

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Zinc Stearate BR-3T is a clear-melting, high quality zinc stearate, ground to a very fine, highly

dispersible white powder.

TYPICAL PROPERTIES:

Appearance ...........................................................

white powder

Free Fatty Acid, max ............................................

0.80 %

Ash ........................................................................

13.0 - 13.8%

Passing 325 mesh sieve ........................................

99.7%

(min.)

Moisture ................................................................

1.00%

(max.)

Melt Point .............................................................

118 - 122 °C

Specific Gravity ....................................................

1.1

Packaging .............................................................

50 pound bags

APPLICATIONS:

Zinc Stearate BR-3T powder is an effective internal lubricant, mold release agent in plastic processing and rubber applications. Zinc Stearate is the metallic stearate of choice in most polyolefin processing applications due to its functionality and low moisture content. Zinc Stearate complies with FDA Standard CFR 21 sections 177.2600 and 178.2010.

Included with its product literature and upon the request of its customers, Akrochem provides product specifications and evaluations, suggested formulations and recommendations and other technical assistance, both orally and in writing (collectively the "Technical Information"). Although Akrochem believes all Technical Information to be true and correct, it makes no warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or fitness of the Technical Information for any intended use, or the results which may be obtained by any person using the Technical Information. Akrochem will not be liable for any cost, loss or damage, in tort, contract or otherwise, arising from customer's use of Akrochem products or Technical Information. It is the customer's sole responsibility to test the products and any Technical Information provided to determine whether they are suitable for the customer's needs. Before working with any product, the

customer must read and become familiar with available information concerning its hazards, proper use, storage and handling, including all health, safety, and hygiene precautions recommended by the manufacturer. Nothing in the Technical Information is intended to be a recommendation to use any product, method, or process in violation of any intellectual property rights governing such product, method, or process. No license is implied or granted by Akrochem as to any such product, method, or process. AKROCHEM CORPORATION DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS AND IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE, RELATED TO ANY PRODUCTS OR TECHNICAL INFORMATION PROVIDED BY AKROCHEM.

Akrochem Corporation published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 18:01:11 UTC
