Akselos Partnership With Lamprell Points To Growing Digital Twin Partnership Trend

02/24/2020 | 07:12am EST

Engineering simulation software vendor Akselos has signed a memo of understanding with Lamprell, a firm with $871 million of revenues from offshore oil and gas engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI). The deal calls for Lamprell to resell Akselos' software to its offshore oil and gas customers in the Middle East and North Africa regions. Lamprell may also use the software to manage existing customer projects around the world as part of the agreement.

The partnership brings together Akselos' software, which is used for building digital twins of offshore oil and gas facilities with Lamprell's capabilities for designing, building and maintaining those facilities. Lamprell customers will use the software to provide real-time monitoring of the structural integrity of their offshore facilities. This is the first partnership Akselos has signed with a firm that builds the physical assets that its digital twins are used to model.

The move is further validation of Akselos' digital twin building software, which is used to create high-fidelity three-dimensional models of offshore energy facilities that are updated in real-time with sensor and inspection data. These digital twins, built with Akselos' patented Reduced Basis Finite Element Analysis RB-FEA) algorithms, help firms to get ahead of asset maintenance issues. Royal Dutch Shell was an early adopter of Akselos software and has used it on multiple projects, including one to extend the life of offshore oil platforms in the North Sea by 20 years through better predictive maintenance. Shell's venture capital arm, Shell Ventures, is an investor in Akselos.

Akselos' digital twins, with their support for multiple real-time data feeds, advanced modelling and simulation algorithms, 3D visualizations, and predictive and prescriptive analytics, are at the Transformative level, the fifth and highest level of sophistication for digital twins that Verdantix tracks. The complexity of delivering digital twin strategies and keeping the models running on an ongoing basis will continue to drive partnerships between the digital twin specialists and firms with engineering and operational technology expertise.

Verdantix Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
