Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aksia Completes the Acquisition of TorreyCove Capital Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:43am EDT

Aksia LLC ("Aksia”) today announced that it completed its acquisition of TorreyCove Capital Partners LLC. In January, the firms announced that they had entered into an agreement and expected the transaction to close in the first half of 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

With the integration, the combined firm now advises on over $160 billion in alternative assets with more than 250 professionals globally, including over 160 professionals focused on investment research, operational due diligence, risk management and client operations. As a specialist alternatives research and investment advisory firm serving the needs of institutional investors, Aksia’s expertise now covers private equity, private credit, hedge funds and real assets strategies.

Clients will benefit from larger and deeper research teams, broader geographic reach, pan-alternatives expertise, and a focus on technology solutions to access a wide range of research on investments as well as portfolio, accounting, and risk reporting. Experienced portfolio advisory teams as well as Aksia’s pan-alts operational due diligence capabilities will round out support available for client alternatives programs.

About Aksia:

Aksia provides specialist alternative investment research and portfolio advisory solutions to institutional investors globally.

The firm represents pension plans, insurance companies, government-related institutions, endowments, foundations and superannuation funds. Aksia is 100% employee owned and is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, London, Tokyo, Boston, Athens, and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.aksia.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aHERBALIFE NUTRITION : World Food Program USA Allocates $333,000 in Emergency Response Funds from Herbalife Nutrition's Nutrition for Zero Hunger Initiative to Assist Coronavirus Pandemic Efforts
BU
09:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:05a1010DATA : Launches Dedicated Effort to Help with COVID-19 Market Demand Challenges
BU
09:05aRAND CAPITAL : Announces Virtual Participation and Location Change for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:05aInZinc Announces Amendments to Indy Sedex Option Agreement
NE
09:05aLargest Statistically Significant Study by 6,200 Multi-Country Physicians on COVID-19 Uncovers Treatment Patterns and Puts Pandemic in Context
BU
09:05aEYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG : Eyemaxx suspends 2019/2020 forecast - Waiver of dividend proposed
EQ
09:05aTrex brings sustainble solutions to hgtv® smart home 2020
GL
09:05aNINTENDO DOWNLOAD : Good Job, Fantastic Four!
BU
09:04aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
2CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt
4CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group