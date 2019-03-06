Aktia chosen again as the best Finnish Fixed Income Fund House

Aktia has won in Morningstar's Finland Awards 2019 both in the category of Fixed Income Fund House and Fixed Income Funds. Aktia’s Asset Management services have been repeatedly rewarded both in Morningstar’s and in several other actors’ competitions. The continuous success is a token that our know-how in active portfolio management especially in funds that invest in bonds in emerging countries is unique.



Morningstar has awarded Aktia as the best Finnish fixed income manager in Awards 2019. Aktia Asset Management has been at the top of Morningstar’s Fixed Income House of the year evaluations since 2013.

“It is once again a great honour to receive this award. The win is the result of years of persevering work and of our team’s unique know-how and expertise in fixed income management. It is also a token that active portfolio management is successful”, says Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director of Aktia Asset Management Ltd and in charge of asset management.

In addition to Aktia being the best Fixed Income Fund House, Aktia’s Government Bond+ fund was chosen as the best Fixed Income Fund in the Awards 2019. Additionally, Aktia was in the top three fund houses in the category of overall selection. To make it to the top three, the company's funds need to have a very good, five-year profit/risk ratio.

“We are proven to be the best fixed income manager, and we have even globally unique know-how in this area. In addition to this, we have continuously worked to develop our whole selection. It is great to receive more recognition for this work”, says Siekkinen.

Aktia Asset Management has allocated its expertise to three main areas in fixed income asset classes: global inflation loans, European corporate loans and government loans for developing countries. Morningstar has awarded Aktia as the best fixed income manager also in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. Further, Aktia has been the only Finnish service provider among the top three fixed-income managers in 2016 and 2017.

Morningstar is a leading hub of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Every year, it grants awards to fund companies in three main categories and to individual funds in six categories.

