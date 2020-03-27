Log in
Al Anderson named Peterson's new Vice President of Sales & Marketing

03/27/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

GRANDVIEW, Mo., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peterson Manufacturing is pleased to announce that Al Anderson has been named the company’s new Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective April 1, 2020.

Most recently Anderson was Director of Fleet Business Development for CIMC Intermodal Equipment headquartered in South Gate, CA. Prior to that he was Corporate Director of Heavy Duty Sales for Peterson and helped launch the company’s innovative PetersonPULSE™ Intelligent Trailer System.

A 1976 graduate of Northeast Missouri State University, Anderson is a highly experienced sales professional with a distinguished career in the transportation/trucking/railroad industry. His previous stops include serving as National Sales Manager for Bose Corporation; Director of National Fleet Accounts for JOST International; and National Accounts Manager for Consolidated Metco.

“Peterson is pleased to have Al back on the team. His involvement was crucial during the launch of our PetersonPULSE™ Intelligent Trailer system. We expect his energy, passion and industry knowledge to be key as he leads our sales and marketing teams to even greater success,” added Don Armacost, CEO and President, Peterson Manufacturing.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Anderson is widely recognized for his active leadership roles in many industry associations.

For six years he chaired the Associates Group of the American Trucking Association’s 2,300-member Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), receiving their Recognized Associate Award and their coveted Silver Spark Plug Award––trucking’s highest honor recognizing outstanding contributions to the industry.

Anderson is also a past board member of the Truckload Carriers Association and is a Trustee of TCA’s Scholarship Fund.

“I couldn’t be happier to be re-joining Peterson,” Anderson said. “Our product line is second to none. The PM and Maxi-Seal brands mark some of the best safety technology ever designed for our industry. In my entire career in commercial transportation, Peterson’s are the only products I’ve never found a problem with! I’m particularly excited to drive the go-to-market strategy for our new PetersonPULSE™ Intelligent Trailer system. I look forward to working with our great sales and marketing team to keep solutions on the move to our customers.”

Anderson will head a sales and marketing force over 120 strong––including inside sales reps, customer support staff, marketing specialists, field sales & services personnel, and manufacturers’ reps.

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, nine highly specialized companies and nearly 1,000 associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

For more information, contact:
Mark Assenmacher, Dir. of Marketing             Darrin Widick, MBA
Peterson Mfg. Co.                                           Widick Marketing, Inc.
4200 East 135th Street                                   110 West 9th Street, Suite 100
Grandview, MO 64030                                    Kansas City, MO 64105
Phone: 816-765-2000                                     Phone: 816-753-2420
FAX: 816-761-6693                                        E-mail: darrin.widick@group3solutions.com          
E-mail: massenmacher@pmlights.com     
www.pmlights.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1288967-1377-44c9-b656-85d8ac7fbdf9

Primary Logo

Al Anderson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Peterson Manufacturing

Al Anderson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Peterson Manufacturing

