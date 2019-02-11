Log in
Al Jazeera partners with Bloomberg to expand business coverage

02/11/2019 | 02:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Al Jazeera logo seen inside HQ in Doha

(Reuters) - Qatar's Al Jazeera Media Network said on Monday it would partner with Bloomberg Media Distribution as part of a content license agreement to expand its global business news coverage.

Select Bloomberg content like digital video and charts will run on Al Jazeera's english-language digital properties, the company said. Al Jazeera's content will also be available to Bloomberg terminal subscribers.

The Associated Press and Bloomberg LP had in October announced a sales partnership in Europe, Middle East and Africa region and Asia to expand their media client base.

Bloomberg competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, in supplying news to media outlets.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

