Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Al Kamil Power SAOG : Invitation for Ordinary Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:54am EST

AL KAMIL POWER COMPANY SAOG

Invitation for Ordinary Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors of Al Kamil Power Company SAOG is pleased to invite shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Sunday, 15th March 2020 at 5 pm at the Capital Market Authority conference hall. In case the legal quorum for the AGM is not sufficient, the second AGM will be held on Wednesday, 18th March 2020 at the company's registered office.

  1. To consider and approve the Annual Report of the Board of Directors for the financial year ending 31st December 2019.
  2. To consider and approve the Audited Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2019.
  3. To consider and approve the Auditors' Report, Balance Sheet and Income Statement of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2019.
  4. To consider the proposal to distribute to distribute cash dividend to the shareholders from the net retained earnings of the company that appears in the audited financial statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 as follows:
    a. Upto 35 Baiza per share to be distributed to the shareholders who are registered with Muscat Clearing and

Depository Company SAOC as at 31st May 2020.

(And)

    1. Upto 20 Baiza per share to be distributed to the shareholders who are registered with Muscat Clearing and Depository Company SAOC as at 30th November 2020.
  2. To approve the sitting fees paid to the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the year 2019 as set out in Annexure 1 and to approve the sitting fees to be paid to the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the year 2020 as set out in Annexure 2.
  3. To consider and approve the distribution of proposed remuneration to the Board members of a sum of RO 12,000 for the financial year ended 31st December 2019.
  4. To get the ratification of the General Assembly for the donation of RO 19,886 given by the Company during 2019 as detailed in Annexure 3.
  5. To consider and approve allocation of amount not exceeding RO 20,000 for social donation for the year ended 31st December 2020.
  6. To appoint the Auditors for the financial year ending 31st December 2020 and determine their remuneration.
    According to the Articles of Association of the Company, any shareholder has the right to authorise in writing any other person (except members of the Board of the company) to attend the meeting and vote on his behalf.
    Please attend the venue of the meeting at least half an hour prior to the time fixed for the meeting. Please contact Mr. Ahmed Fahim Al Maimani on telephone number 24607466 for any further information.
    The shareholders are requested to be present at least 30 minutes before the start of the Annual General Meeting.

______________

______________

______________

Chairman

Auditors

Legal Advisor

Disclaimer

Al Kamil Power Company SAOG published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 05:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aSome Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korean Inc braces for virus impact
RE
01:19aEXTENDICARE : Statement to CBC Go Public
PU
01:19aJYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
AQ
01:16aCargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger
RE
01:15aNovartis announces FDA and EMA filing acceptance of ofatumumab, a novel B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS)
GL
01:14aHSBC : Italy's UniCredit says Mustier to stay on as CEO
RE
01:14aEOR - To Increase the Existing Production
PU
01:12aBarclays set to launch CEO search - FT
RE
01:11aTHIS WEEK : Consumer confidence, home sales, Best Buy earns
AQ
01:10aMUTARES : takes on Top 2 of the Italian postal market by acquiring the majority in Nexive's business from PostNL
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : South Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group