Al Kamil Power SAOG : Invitation for Ordinary Annual General Meeting

AL KAMIL POWER COMPANY SAOG

Invitation for Ordinary Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors of Al Kamil Power Company SAOG is pleased to invite shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Sunday, 15th March 2020 at 5 pm at the Capital Market Authority conference hall. In case the legal quorum for the AGM is not sufficient, the second AGM will be held on Wednesday, 18th March 2020 at the company's registered office.

To consider and approve the Annual Report of the Board of Directors for the financial year ending 31 st December 2019. To consider and approve the Audited Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the year ended 31 st December 2019. To consider and approve the Auditors' Report, Balance Sheet and Income Statement of the Company for the year ended 31 st December 2019. To consider the proposal to distribute to distribute cash dividend to the shareholders from the net retained earnings of the company that appears in the audited financial statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 as follows:

a. Upto 35 Baiza per share to be distributed to the shareholders who are registered with Muscat Clearing and

Depository Company SAOC as at 31st May 2020.

(And)

Upto 20 Baiza per share to be distributed to the shareholders who are registered with Muscat Clearing and Depository Company SAOC as at 30 th November 2020. To approve the sitting fees paid to the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the year 2019 as set out in Annexure 1 and to approve the sitting fees to be paid to the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the year 2020 as set out in Annexure 2. To consider and approve the distribution of proposed remuneration to the Board members of a sum of RO 12,000 for the financial year ended 31 st December 2019. To get the ratification of the General Assembly for the donation of RO 19,886 given by the Company during 2019 as detailed in Annexure 3. To consider and approve allocation of amount not exceeding RO 20,000 for social donation for the year ended 31 st December 2020. To appoint the Auditors for the financial year ending 31 st December 2020 and determine their remuneration.

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, any shareholder has the right to authorise in writing any other person (except members of the Board of the company) to attend the meeting and vote on his behalf.

Please attend the venue of the meeting at least half an hour prior to the time fixed for the meeting. Please contact Mr. Ahmed Fahim Al Maimani on telephone number 24607466 for any further information.

The shareholders are requested to be present at least 30 minutes before the start of the Annual General Meeting.