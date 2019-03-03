Al Musallam: KFH Investment Plans Promote Culture of Future Planning and Savings

: In keeping with its leading role in offering unique solutions and innovative products, Kuwait Finance House 'KFH' is continuously seeking to consider the investment needs for its various customer segments and meet their aspirations in accordance with the highest international standards of quality and distinction.

In its bid to meet its customers' needs, KFH conducted a survey of over 600 participants which showed that 93% of them were interested in saving, reflecting society's way of life.

Also, the survey showed that the main goal of saving is to cover emergency and family expenses, respectively.

Participants savings priorities mainly focused on providing for their children`s future university education, followed by building or buying a house, and finally the family health priority.

Executive Manager for Banking and Investment Products at KFH, Nehal Al Musallam, said:' KFH is greatly concerned with providing plans which maximize benefit and are especially designed to meet the needs of every customer. The survey findings, revealing the customer`s great interest in saving for their future, are in line with the bank`s long-term investment plans, such as 'Jameati', 'Injaz', 'Rafaa', 'Thimar', 'Shifaa'. These products offer innovative solutions, designed to suit the customer's investment plans, whether it is an own business, retirement, marriage, education or health plans.'

'All long-term investment plans offered by KFH contribute positively to encouraging and motivating customer to enhance planning and savings culture, identifying the priorities of household expenditure, as well as increasing the income. This can be achieved by innovative and flexible solutions with good returns on investments. KFH is a leader in offering such solutions and plans to meet the needs of various customer segments, such as 'Shifaa'. This private health care investment plan enables the customer to set the total targeted amount and KFH will prepare the most suitable plan', She explained.

Al Musallam added that 'Shifaa' provides 'Takaful' insurance protection against chronic diseases, death and permanent full disability. The customer can get the saved amount in emergencies, with the possibility of modifying the target or monthly saving amounts at any time, in addition to withdrawing up to 40% of the saving amount at the end of the first year.

As for higher education, Al Musallam explained that KFH offers the 'Jameati' plan which secures the children`s university education when they reach 18 years old. The customer can set a target amount for investment, with the profits added annually to the accumulated profits by the time children start university.

In addition, KFH offers 'Rafaa' plan which covers marriage expenses. It helps customers to early planning and supporting their children`s marriage in the future by specifying an amount to be paid at the end of the plan.

Al Musallam stressed the keenness to realize young people`s ambitions with the multi- purpose 'Injaz' plan. Through investing their savings, this product provides them with the opportunity to pre- plan and realize their future dreams, such as setting up an own business, buying a suitable house, etc.

Concerning the post- retirement stage, she said that KFH offers 'Thimar' plan which helps customers enjoy a comfortable retirement after long years of hard work. This product enables the customer to set an amount with the payment being invested. When retired, the expected amount will be available to cover the expenses.

Long-term investment plans enjoy high investment returns which reached 2.125% in 2018. They offer customers the opportunity to target a specified amount they wish to receive in the future ranging from KD4,000 to KD 12, 000. Through structured plan, the customer saves the amount by monthly payments for a pre- set period ranging from 3-39 years according to the terms of each plan. At the same time, the accumulated amounts are invested with profits calculated at an annual basis.