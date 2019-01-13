Al Rajhi Banking & Investment SJSC : Bank Now Allows Opening Current Accounts Online Without

​Al Rajhi Bank continues its steps towards developing the digital banking system and has recently launched a service that allows opening current accounts through the bank's website at any time and from anywhere in the world without a need to visit the branch. The customers would be able to instantly manage their accounts, safely and conveniently.

In cooperation with the 'Single Sign On (SSO)' program, the customer will not need to visit the branch except for special banking cases. The customer can go to the nearest 'Asraa' self-service machine and issue the ATM card immediately and manage the account through the online banking channels with different services including money transfers, payment of invoices, standing orders, statements of account in Arabic or English and other services.

The new service allows you to easily open a current account at any time and to choose the branch you wish to deal with, in addition to using the online banking services and registering for Al Mubasher service and paying for government bills and sadad.

If the customer wishes to perform any subsequent banking transactions or to request any banking products, credit card or cheque book, the customer must visit the branch to update the account's permissions and provide the authorized signature.

Al Rajhi Bank continues to implement its strategy of expanding its digital banking services, meeting customers' needs and positively transforming operations into advanced electronic channels through a range of unique services offered by the Bank, which demonstrates its leadership in self-banking services in the region, since it was the Middle East's first bank to launch its self-service machines 'Asraa-أسرع' with immediate access to printing bank cards, checkbooks and account statements. After which the bank provided ATM card printing services to its customers using fingerprint technology, and automatically updating the data via fingerprint.