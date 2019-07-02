Al-Tabtabai: The Key to Success of KFH Voluntary Team`s Initiatives is the Executive Management Support

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) organized an honoring ceremony for its voluntary team in recognition of their exerted efforts during the holy month of Ramadan which culminated in successfully carrying out over 100 voluntary, social and awareness initiatives under 'Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan 5' campaign.

The honoring ceremony was held in the Sheraton Hotel in the presence of Group CEO Mazin Saad Al-Nahedh, Chairman of Fatwa and Sharia Supervisory Board, Dr. Sayed Mohammad Al-Sayed Abdul Razzaq Al-Tabtabai as well as several executives and officers at the bank.

The recognition reflects the true embodiment of the communication between executive management and employees, as it encourages the concept of giving and dedication.

Dr. Al-Tabtabai said that KFH voluntary team initiatives contributed to bringing happiness to the society, pointing out that this is one of the best ways to approach Allah.

He praised the great effort exerted by the KFH volunteer team during Ramadan, noting that it was sincere towards Allah and stemmed from the passion to volunteer.

He added:' We monitored and followed up your voluntary initiatives in more than one location with a record time to distribute more than 1000 daily iftar meals, organizing Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers, providing hospitality services, organizing gergian activities, visiting hospitals, organizing staff events and many other voluntary and social initiatives. All these efforts had positive impact on society. Your initiatives and KFH program in Ramadan were welcomed and praised by society either directly, indirectly or through our social media channels. This is a source of pride for us and for you and for KFH, which puts the highest priority on sustainable social development, promoting voluntary work among youth and achieving leadership in social responsibility.'

He stressed that with the help of Allah Almighty, institutions that carry out voluntary and humanitarian work are destined to succeed, noting the importance of charity, whether through distributing iftar meals, visiting patients in hospitals or other initiatives. Giving food is the best work that human being can do because generosity is by giving the most precious possessions you have, and the most important thing man has after his religion is his body.

Al-Tabtabai thanked the Executive Management for their support for such initiatives, stressing that their ultimate support is the key to the success of carrying out over 100 social and voluntary initiatives during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Group Chief Executive Officer at KFH, Mazin Al-Nahedh expressed his pride in KFH voluntary team`s achievements and efforts during Ramadan which delivered positive results and received the community recognition.

He said that the success in carrying out more than 100 different voluntary, awareness and social initiatives during Ramadan, clearly reflects their dedication and passion for volunteering.

He confirmed that the participation of the executive management in some voluntary activities under KFH Ramadan program reflected senior management interest and enhanced the communication strategy to achieve the common objectives of KFH.

Al- Nahedh mentioned that KFH excellence in achieving social responsibility goes hand in hand with its excellence in banking and leadership in the Islamic finance industry and drives it to maintain the leadership. This can be achieved by more effort and dedication to work so that KFH can remain a world leader in Islamic finance.