Alabama Agriculture Remains Essential During Stay-Home Order

04/03/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

April 03, 2020

The order aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 is effective Saturday at 5 p.m. and continues through April 30, unless extended.

Farmers and agricultural businesses will continue to serve Alabama residents under a stay-at-home order issued today by Gov. Kay Ivey.

'My fellow Alabamians, I plead with you to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We've got to take this order dead serious; otherwise, the fact is more people will end up dying,' she said. 'Now is the time to be together Alabama, even if we have to stand 6-feet apart.'

Agriculture and farms are exempt from the order as 'essential businesses and operations.'

Activities specifically exempt from the order include food cultivation; livestock, cattle, poultry and seafood operations; transportation of agricultural products; livestock auctions; feedlots, dealers and brokers of livestock; farmer's markets; feed stores; repairers and suppliers of agricultural equipment; gas, diesel and petroleum suppliers; companies involved with aquaculture, horticulture and crop protection products, including pesticide, herbicide and fertilizer producers and distributors; forest products businesses, including those involved in forestry operations, logging, manufacture of lumber and paper products; meat processing facilities, rendering facilities and transporters; feed processing facilities and veterinary services.

The state health order does not require special paperwork for travel related to essential business operations, and the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries is not issuing travel documents at this time.

In addition to allowing work-related travel for essential businesses, the stay-at-home order exempts certain personal activity including leaving home for food, medicine and to care for family members.

Click here to read the full public health order.

Click here for information about critical infrastructure from the Department of Homeland Security.

Disclaimer

Alabama Farmers Federation published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 22:40:09 UTC
