Alabama Department of Revenue : ADOR August Rule Hearing Notice

MONTGOMERY, July 24, 2019 - The Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold a rule hearing on Aug. 13 at its central office in Montgomery. Rule actions are needed to comply with recent law changes, new guidelines or procedures. Hearing dates, times and proposed rule actions are detailed below.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

Hearing Location: Room 1203, First Floor, 50 N. Ripley St., Montgomery, Ala.

810-6-2-.90.02 Simplified Sellers Use Tax Remittance Program, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 2 p.m.

810-8-1-.11 Refund Policy Pertaining To The Exemption Of Certain Organizations From State Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Excise Taxes, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.14 Loss Of Taxable Fuel Petition For Refund For Losses And Contamination Of Motor Fuel, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.17 Dyed Diesel Fuel for a Motor Vehicle used Exclusively 'Off the Highway,' amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.20 Motor Fuel Sales To The United States, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.21.01 Refund of Diesel Fuel Excise Tax for Off-Road Use, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.23 Exempt Entity Petition for Refund for Tax-Paid Gasoline & Undyed Diesel Fuel, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.25.02 Permit Issued to Pay Lubricating Oil Tax Directly to the Department of Revenue, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.26 Licensed Distributor Refund for Sales to Licensed Exempt Entities, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.27 Licensed Exporter Refunds, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.29 Deposits in Lieu of Surety Bonds, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.31 Sale, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.47.01 Dyed Diesel Fuel Sold for Exclusive Off-Road Use, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.53 Electronic Filing of Lubricating Oils Tax Returns, repealed rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.56 Sales Records of a Licensed Distributor, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.57 Net Gallons, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.58 Motor Fuel Floor-Stocks Return, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.59 Motor Fuel Back Up Tax Report, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.60 Credit Card Issuer Petition for Refund for Gasoline & Undyed Diesel Fuel Purchases by Licensed Exempt Entities, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.63 Supplier Twenty Day Notification, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.64 Motor Fuel Discounts, amend rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.68 Electronic Filing of Inspection Fee Returns, repealed rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.70 Electronic Filing of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Alternative Fuel Monthly Tax Returns, repealed rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

810-8-1-.71 Electronic Filing of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Personal Producer Annual Application Fee Reports, repealed rule. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Copies of a proposed rule may be downloaded at https://revenue.alabama.gov/tax-policy/proposed-rule-changes/, where all rulemaking hearings conducted by ADOR are posted.