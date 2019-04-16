Alabama Farmers Federation : Bama's Best Peach Cobbler Finalists Announced

April 16, 2019

By Marlee Moore

Four finalists from peach country to the Wiregrass are ready to serve up their signature sweet, steamy, homemade peach cobbler to judges searching for Bama's Best Peach Cobbler.

Finalists are:

Burnette Farms Market, Pelham

Fat Boy's Bar-B-Que Ranch, Prattville

Peach Park, Clanton

Ray's Restaurant, Dothan

Nominations were taken through Facebook earlier this month. A panel of judges will visit the restaurants April 23 and 25. The Bama's Best Peach Cobbler title, sponsored by the Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (AFVGA), will be awarded in early May as peach season ramps up.

Judges include Chilton County farmer and AFVGA President Taylor Boozer Hatchett; SouthernBite.com food blogger and recipe developer Stacey Little; and a surprise television personality.

The winner of Bama's Best Peach Cobbler receives:

$300

Bragging rights

A plaque

A feature in the June Neighbors magazine