Alabama Farmers Federation : Federation Welcomes Ragland As Commodity Director

03/12/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

March 12, 2019

Marlee Moore

Brady Ragland

The Alabama Farmers Federation welcomed Brady Ragland to its staff as Beef, Equine, Hay & Forage and Meat Goat & Sheep divisions director March 11.

The native of Lubbock, Texas, will monitor policy related to those areas and lead the Federation's youth livestock efforts, including the Junior Beef Expo.

'I'm excited to meet and serve members of the Alabama Farmers Federation,' said Ragland, 29. 'I've always had a passion for the people within the agriculture industry and look forward to assisting farmers however I can.'

Ragland is a two-time Texas Tech University graduate, with a bachelor's degree in animal science and a Master of Science in ruminant nutrition. He was on Tech's livestock judging team, where he was the High Individual and part of the High Team at the national contest in Louisville, Kentucky. He previously served as San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo's livestock director,where he planned, organized, directed and managed the Livestock Department.

The Federation's Brian Hardin said Ragland's enthusiasm for youth activities and practical knowledge gained on his family's cattle ranch are an asset to the organization.

'Whether organizing the Beef Tour, handling issues related to his commodities or meeting with farmers one-on-one, Brady is ready to serve Alabama farmers,' said Hardin, the Federation's Governmental & Agricultural Programs Department director. 'We're excited to welcome him to our team and introduce him to our members.'

Ragland, whose family raises Hereford and Sim-Angus-based commercial cattle, grew up showing livestock. In his spare time, Ragland said he enjoys attending sporting events and spending time with friends and family. He lives in Prattville.

Disclaimer

Alabama Farmers Federation published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 21:27:04 UTC
