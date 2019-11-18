Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alabama Farmers Federation : Teachers Attend Cotton Farm-To-Fabric Tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:46pm EST

November 18, 2019

By Debra Davis

Teachers on the Farm-To-Fabric tour visited Cherokee Gin & Cotton Co., the most technologically advanced gin in the world. From left are From left are Lauderdale County teachers Kim Walker and Denise Ells, gin partner Nick McMichen, and Lauderdale County teachers Tammie Dial and Katherine Graves.

A group of teachers from across the state learned how cotton is transformed into thread and eventually clothing when they attended the Farm-To-Fabric Tour in Cherokee County Nov. 15.

The Alabama Cotton Producers, a division of the Alabama Farmers Federation, hosted the event, which was organized by the Alabama Department of Education as a professional development program for agriscience and family and consumer science (FCS) teachers. The tour included a visit to Cherokee Gin & Cotton Co. in Centre - the most modern cotton gin in America; a farmer panel; and a mill tour where the raw cotton was made into yarn at Parkdale Mill in Leesburg.

'I was surprised with the amount of engagement we had from the teachers,' said Nick McMichen, a partner in Cherokee Gin & Cotton Co. and farm panelist. 'The teachers were really interested in how cotton is processed. Pairing the gin visit with the mill tour brought it all together for them. It allowed them to get a feel for how cotton is processed, becomes thread and eventually is clothing they wear.'

Teachers observed cotton as it was unloaded at the gin, followed by the stringent cleaning process, including how seeds are separated from the fiber before it's pressed into 500-pound bales.

Farmer panel members were McMichen, Brent Tidwell, Richard Lindsey and Rich Lindsey. In addition to growing cotton, the Lindseys also are partners in Cherokee Gin & Cotton Co.

Federation Cotton Division Director Carla Hornady said the program fit perfectly with the education mission of Alabama cotton farmers.

'The teachers were familiar with cotton fields, and some had toured gin's, but being able to tour a gin, then the mill really brought the process full circle,' she said.

The mill tour showed how the fiber is cleaned, combed and woven into thread. The mill's parent company, Parkdale Inc., is the largest consumer of cotton in the U.S. and one of the largest providers of spun yarn in the world.

Brooks High School FCS teacher Katherine Graves of Killen described the mill tour as an eye-opening experience.

'I was pretty familiar with how cotton is grown and ginned; there are three gins in Lauderdale County where I live,' Graves said. 'But all the things in the mill were new to me and very interesting. I believe the average person doesn't think about what all goes into the clothes they wear.'

Graves said the Farm-To-Fabric Tour was the best professional development program she's attended.

'This entire program helps connect us back to farmers and the important role they have in providing for us,' she said.

Click here for photos and videos of the Farm-To-Fabric Tour.

Disclaimer

Alabama Farmers Federation published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 22:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pMACROECONOMICS AND FINANCIAL SEMINARS : The Implications of Tax Loss Carryforwards on Investment Policy. Herve Roche. Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez. November 20, 13:00-14:30 hrs.
PU
05:59pSYNDICATED METALS : High-Grade Gold at Dawsons Confirms Strong Prospectivity
PU
05:50pNZURI COPPER : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
05:46pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Teachers Attend Cotton Farm-To-Fabric Tour
PU
05:30pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to help our farmers
PU
05:30pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/20)
PU
05:28pLawsuit against Boeing seeks to hold board liable for 737 MAX problems
RE
05:28pJustice Department asks court to scrap decades-old 'Paramount' antitrust decrees
RE
05:27pLawsuit claims Burger King's Impossible Whoppers are contaminated by meat
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
3ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group