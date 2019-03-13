Log in
Alabama Farmers Federation : USDA Specialty Crop Grant Applications Due April 18

03/13/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

March 13, 2019

Amy Belcher
Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries

Grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets are due April 18.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture (including honey) and nursery crops (including floriculture).

Commodity groups, agricultural organizations, colleges and universities, municipalities, state agencies and agricultural nonprofits are eligible for grants. The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries (ADAI) and a committee of industry representatives will review applications make recommendations to USDA.

The maximum award to any applicant is $25,000; the minimum is $5,000.

'Specialty crops play a significant role in Alabama agriculture as they meet marketplace demand for locally grown products,' said ADAI Commissioner Rick Pate. 'The department looks forward to implementing the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and anticipates continued success.'

A conference call April 3 will cover the specialty crop block grant process. RSVP to Johnny Blackmon at (334) 240-7257 or johnny.blackmon@agi.alabama.gov.

Projects cannot begin until official agreements are signed, which is expected October 2019.

Learn more at agi.alabama.gov/scbgp or by contacting Blackmon.

Disclaimer

Alabama Farmers Federation published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 17:53:08 UTC
