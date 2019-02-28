Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools : Opens Enrollment for the 2019-2020 School Year

Online Public School Provides Personalized Learning Options for K-12
Students
Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA-ECS) welcomes
families to apply for enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year. An
online public school authorized by the Alabama State Department of
Education and the Eufaula City Schools, ALVA-ECS is available
tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state.
ALVA-ECS students have access to a robust set of online resources and
attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available
for every student, ALVA-ECS combines online instruction, a rigorous
curriculum, and the support of state-licensed teachers. The school is
committed to ensuring students are excited about learning and have the
skills they need for post-graduation success.
“At ALVA-ECS, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to
education,” says Head of School, Kayleen Marble. “That’s why, day in and
day out, we work with families to ensure we’re engaging students in a
way that works for them.”
Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math,
language arts, science, history, art, and music. In high school,
ALVA-ECS students have access to world languages and electives, as well
as honors and Advanced Placement® courses. ALVA-ECS also offers student
clubs, field trips, social outings, and other activities to foster a
sense of school community, including an in-person graduation ceremony in
the spring.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and a schedule that
allows for extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ALVA-ECS’s online
platform gives students the freedom to pursue their academic goals in a
supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning
style.
ALVA-ECS is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020
school year. Families are encouraged to attend an in-person or online
information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to
enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit https://alva.k12.com/.
About Eufaula City Schools
Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school
district in Alabama and is the heartbeat of this beautiful southeast
Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing
many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and
teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in
public schools.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005024/en/