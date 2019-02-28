Log in
Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools : Opens Enrollment for the 2019-2020 School Year

02/28/2019 | 10:30am EST

Online Public School Provides Personalized Learning Options for K-12 Students

Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA-ECS) welcomes families to apply for enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year. An online public school authorized by the Alabama State Department of Education and the Eufaula City Schools, ALVA-ECS is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state.

ALVA-ECS students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. With personalized learning tools available for every student, ALVA-ECS combines online instruction, a rigorous curriculum, and the support of state-licensed teachers. The school is committed to ensuring students are excited about learning and have the skills they need for post-graduation success.

“At ALVA-ECS, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to education,” says Head of School, Kayleen Marble. “That’s why, day in and day out, we work with families to ensure we’re engaging students in a way that works for them.”

Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, language arts, science, history, art, and music. In high school, ALVA-ECS students have access to world languages and electives, as well as honors and Advanced Placement® courses. ALVA-ECS also offers student clubs, field trips, social outings, and other activities to foster a sense of school community, including an in-person graduation ceremony in the spring.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and a schedule that allows for extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ALVA-ECS’s online platform gives students the freedom to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ALVA-ECS is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an in-person or online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit https://alva.k12.com/.

About Eufaula City Schools

Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school district in Alabama and is the heartbeat of this beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools.


© Business Wire 2019
