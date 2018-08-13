Alabama’s Clent Davis Wins Professional Bass Fishing’s 2018 Forrest Wood Cup

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLW Tour pro Clent Davis of Montevallo, Alabama, brought a five-bass limit to the scale Sunday weighing 17 pounds, 13 ounces – the heaviest limit weighed in the three-day event – to earn the win at the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita. Over three days, Davis amassed 15 fish totaling 36 pounds, 13 ounces to edge out second-place angler Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops pro James Niggemeyer of Van, Texas, by 7 pounds, 4 ounces and win the $300,000 top cash prize. The tournament featured 56 of the top bass-fishing anglers in the world competing for professional bass-fishing’s world championship.

FLW Tour pro Clent Davis of Montevallo, Alabama, brought a five-bass limit to the scale Sunday weighing 17 pounds, 13 ounces – the heaviest limit weighed in the three-day event – to earn the win at the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita. Over three days, Davis amassed 15 fish totaling 36 pounds, 13 ounces to win by 7 pounds, 4 ounces and earn the $300,000 top cash prize.









Link to photo of winner Clent Davis

Link to HD video of Davis’ Winning Moment

“I don’t believe that I just won this,” said Davis, a former FLW College Fishing standout for the University of Montevallo. “I almost walked away from professional bass fishing last year. I was burned out on fishing. I sold all of my gear – my boat, all of my rods, my reels, every piece of equipment that I had. It wasn’t from failure, it was because I was burned out.

“(FLW Tour Senior Tournament Director) Bill Taylor called me in November and asked me if I was interested in rejoining the Tour,” Davis continued. “I decided to pay my deposits, but I was still on the fence. I decided that if I wasn’t fired up to go fishing by the time the season started, I would forfeit my deposits and go to work at the power company. But, I started getting the itch back around Christmas time and I decided I was going to get back out and just have fun, again. That’s what fishing is all about, it’s supposed to be fun.”

Davis’ decision to rejoin the Tour was definitely the correct one, as the Montevallo-native went on to finish the season ranked No. 25 in the Angler of the Year race – his best finish on Tour since his rookie season. He cashed checks totaling more than $62,000 in seven events and qualified for his third Forrest Wood Cup appearance.

“I knew that the only way that I was going to win this week was fishing brush piles,” Davis said. “There are so many ways to catch fish on this lake, but if it was going to happen for me it was going to be offshore, fishing out of the brush.

“My key bait that I caught all of my big ones on was a 12-inch, plum-colored Mister Twister Mag Buzz Worm. I was fishing anywhere from 22 to 30 feet deep throughout the week. The best anglers in the world were in this tournament and I knew that my only shot was fishing my strengths.

“I fished awful all week, losing fish, but I caught enough to squeak into the top-10 by 1 ounce,” Davis said. “I’m not supposed to win coming out in 10th place, so I went out today and just had fun. I had an incredible day on the water today and finally got lucky, catching my 5-pound kicker. I guess it was just my time.”

The top 10 pros at the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita finished:

1st: Clent Davis, Montevallo, Ala., 15 bass, 36-13, $300,000

2nd: Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops pro James Niggemeyer, Van, Texas, 14 bass, 29-9, $60,000

3rd: Berkley pro Justin Atkins, Florence, Ala., 15 bass, 28-12, $50,000

4th: Nick LeBrun, Bossier City, La., 12 bass, 28-6, $37,500

5th: Jason Lambert, Michie, Tenn., 15 bass, 27-15, $30,000

6th: Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., 15 bass, 26-13, $24,000

7th: Wes Logan, Springville, Ala., 11 bass, 25-9, $23,000

8th: John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 13 bass, 24-7, $22,000

9th: Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, S.C., 12 bass, 23-1, $21,000

10th: Bradford Beavers, Summerville, S.C., nine bass, 20-8, $20,000

Full results for the entire field can be found at FLWFishing.com.

Overall there were 36 bass weighing 67 pounds, 9 ounces caught by pros Sunday. Five of the final 10 anglers weighed in five-bass limits.

The 2018 Forrest Wood Cup at Lake Ouachita in Hot Springs, Arkansas, was hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs. Total attendance for the three-day event was 66,293 fishing fans. The Bank OZK Arena was at 100-percent capacity, Sunday, and an overflow of fans watched the Justin Moore concert and final weigh-ins on a big screen at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

FLW, in conjunction with Visit Hot Springs and the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, announced Saturday that for the first time in the 24-year history of the FLW Tour, Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas, will also be hosting the 2019 FLW Cup, the world championship of bass fishing – Aug. 11-13, 2019 – for the second consecutive year. This event will mark the fifth time that the FLW Cup, the sport’s richest prize, has visited Lake Ouachita.

Television coverage of the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup will premiere in high-definition (HD) on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) Sept. 27 from Noon -1 p.m. EDT. The Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show airs on NBCSN and the World Fishing Network and is broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, making it the most widely distributed weekly outdoors-sports television show in the world.

For a full schedule of events, complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FLWFishing and on Twitter at Twitter.com/FLWFishing.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2018 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct 286 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and Spain. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

# # #

Attachment

Joseph Opager Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) (218)-434-0748 joseph.opager@flwfishing.com