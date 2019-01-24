Alacriti : Launches Digital Disbursements on Orbipay

Alacriti, a payment technology innovator, announces the addition of
Digital Disbursements to its Orbipay® platform. Orbipay
Digital Disbursements empowers businesses to send electronic payouts to
their payees directly, reducing the time and costs associated with paper
checks.
“Paper checks can represent a significant expense for businesses,
especially those that issue payouts frequently, like property and
casualty insurance companies,” says Manish Gurukula, CEO of Alacriti.
“Orbipay Digital Disbursements allows businesses to reduce these costs
by replacing the manual process of writing paper checks with faster
electronic payouts that are deposited directly into payees’ bank
accounts.”
Orbipay Digital Disbursements supports three scenarios –
Straight-Through, One-Off, and Recurring Disbursements – that enable
business-to-consumer (B2C) payouts regardless of whether payees’ bank
account information is already on-file. Funds are delivered quickly via
ACH, and payees can enroll to access their payout history and to receive
email and/or SMS text message alerts and notifications about their
payouts. The solution’s Payer Portal provides customer-facing staff easy
access to payees’ profiles and activity, including in-depth reporting
related to historic and upcoming payouts.
“Payers are looking for ways to reduce costs and improve the customer
experience using digital payment methods,” explains Talie Baker, Senior
Analyst with Aite Group’s Retail Banking and Payments practice. “And
consumers are expecting faster, more convenient payments as well.
Digital disbursement solutions are a key differentiator, if not already
table stakes, for any 21st century organization making large volumes of
disbursements.”
Gurukula adds, “We’ve seen the payments landscape undergo tremendous
change, moving toward faster and more personalized transactions. Orbipay
Digital Disbursements is designed to deliver that experience to the
payout process as well. The solution facilitates quick, easy, and secure
payouts that are built with payees in mind, ultimately leading to more
satisfied customers.”
