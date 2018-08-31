Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Aladdin creates a prototype optical character recognition (OCR) engine for processing electronic medical records



Globally, the majority of medical records are only available as paper or scanned image documents, creating a significant challenge for medical research and worldwide healthcare improvements. Aladdin has identified that the ability to harness this medical information and make it usable for Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) purposes as crucial for the healthcare industry.



Therefore, Aladdin has developed a revolutionary Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine which converts medical record images to text. An essential step in developing ML and AI Applications.



Using a dedicated, custom-built Natural Language Toolkit and Neural Networks, Aladdin's medical OCR engine understands the context behind the information, handles different standards of clarity, brightness and contrast and can correct errors.



The Medical record image is processed using the Aladdin OCR engine. Multiple languages are supported as part of the data capture.



Generic OCR software can only convert the data from this record to simple text, which cannot be used for predictive Machine learning algorithms without additional complex, human supervised processing.



Aladdin's medical OCR engine can recognize, capture and output both tabular and text medical data, ensuring a significantly higher conversion accuracy for medical records compared with other OCR products available on the market.



The Machine Learning algorithms can now fully utilize this output data without any further processing needed, providing instant, actionable insights for doctors and patients.



Aladdin sees this as one of the facets of its new digital healthcare ecosystem. This in combination with the substantial quantity of data being uploaded to the ecosystem and the development of ML and AI tools will allow Aladdin to bring significant innovation and efficiencies to the healthcare industry.