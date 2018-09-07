Log in
Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Aladdin increases the number of anonymised electronic medical records on its platform in China.

0
09/07/2018


DGAP-Media / 07.09.2018 / 09:44

Aladdin is building up a significant health data repository. On this Aladdin will develop and apply the latest tools in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in order to utilise the Aladdin data repository to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease. The repository will consist of both electronic medical records (EMR) and non-clinical data from a wide range of sources.
 
Aladdin has already established a platform in China for the anonymised electronic medical records of Chinese patients. They are in the process of creating a data processing team in China for the purpose of data asset creation and structuring data so that it is of significant value for AI and ML purposes.
 
Aladdin has increased the number of anonymised electronic medical records of patients from North Western China on its platform by 120,000. As of today, the total amount of EMRs on Aladdin's platform in China is now c360,000.
 
Aladdin will leverage its AI and ML capabilities for the purpose of assisting medical research by aiming to identify effective preventive medicinal practices, which in turn can optimise healthcare spending and generate savings for the healthcare industry.
 
Aladdin will look to increase incrementally the number of electronic medical records on its platform in China. Thereby improving the accuracy and effectiveness of Aladdin's AI and ML tools, which will help to enable the early detection and prevention of chronic disease within China.
 
 
Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman)
 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE
Key word(s): Health

07.09.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of News DGAP Media

721567  07.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
HOT NEWS
