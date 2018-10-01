Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 12:25pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE
Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2018 / 12:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notifications according to Sec.33 para WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Montrachet Investments S.A. Panama City
Panama

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.65 % 0 % 5.65 % 11450000
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12ULL2 647093 0 5.65 % 0 %
Total 647093 5.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aladdinid.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729117  01.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pOPTINOSE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:03pZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:03pLOCAL HISTORY : Hoppity Hop put a bounce in Barberton
AQ
01:03pAVEO ONCOLOGY : Announces Initiation of Topline Analysis of Phase 3 TIVO-3 Trial
BU
01:03pUSA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Provides Update on Form 10–K Filing
BU
01:03pPROCEPT® BioRobotics’ Aquablation Therapy Expands Global Market Access with NICE Guidance and NTAP Incremental Payment
BU
01:02pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - David Ginsburg -2-
DJ
01:02pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - David Ginsburg
DJ
01:02pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Sara Mathew -2-
DJ
01:02pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Sara Mathew
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
3BONDUELLE : BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 ANNUAL RESULTS: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitabili..
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : FAST AND SERIOUS: Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.