Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Uplisting to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

- Aladdin has applied for admission to trading of its shares on the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange



- Trading of Aladdin's shares on the regulated market is expected to commence around September 26, 2018







Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018 - Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE ("Aladdin", "the Company") announces today that it has applied for admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange. Trading of Aladdin's shares on the regulated market is expected to commence around September 26, 2018. Aladdin's shares are currently still included in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange.





The admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and the uplisting from the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange are part of the strategic positioning of the Company in the capital market. The uplisting and the associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements are intended to increase the attractiveness of the share of Aladdin on the capital market and to attract greater attention from investors and analysts.





Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO





