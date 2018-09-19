Log in
Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Uplisting to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

09/19/2018 | 05:30pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Uplisting to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

19-Sep-2018 / 17:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE: Uplisting to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

-        Aladdin has applied for admission to trading of its shares on the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

-      Trading of Aladdin's shares on the regulated market is expected to commence around September 26, 2018



Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018 - Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE ("Aladdin", "the Company") announces today that it has applied for admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange. Trading of Aladdin's shares on the regulated market is expected to commence around September 26, 2018. Aladdin's shares are currently still included in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange.


The admission of the shares to trading on the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and the uplisting from the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange are part of the strategic positioning of the Company in the capital market. The uplisting and the associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements are intended to increase the attractiveness of the share of Aladdin on the capital market and to attract greater attention from investors and analysts.


Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO


Contact:
Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE, Unter den Linden 10, 10117 Berlin, Tel 0307700 140 449, Fax 030/700 140 150, email: info@aladdinid.com, www.aladdinid.com

19-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Blockchain Technologies Holding SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

725347  19-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725347&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
